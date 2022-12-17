Big Splash: Chicago Cubs Sign Dansby Swanson to 7-Year Deal

The Cubs finally landed their star shortstop, per reports.

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a contract with former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. We had previously reported the Cubs were the favorites to sign Swanson .

The shortstop market in free agency has been hot. The Cubs were linked to every big name on the market, but have been left in the dust as Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts all signed long-term deals for hundreds of millions of dollars. Now, it appears the Cubs managed to snag the last premier shortstop standing in Swanson. Bally Sports' Russel Dorsey reports it's a seven-year, $177 million contract with a full no-trade clause.

Winning the Swanson Sweepstakes

Dansby Swanson was the lowest-profile shortstop out of the crew mentioned above. The Cubs were in on negotiations with each but were reportedly unwilling to dip into contracts for double-digit years. While winning the race for Swanson may feel like a consolation prize, rest assured that there was fierce competition for the Gold Glove-winning shortstop.

The Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves were all vying to acquire Swanson's services. It seems that the no-trade clause and $25.3 million annual average salary were enough to distinguish the Cubs in Swanson's eyes. Of course, it helps that Chicago Red Stars superstar Mallory Pugh and Swanson just got married—it will be nice for them to play in the same city.

What Dansby Swanson Brings to the Cubs

Swanson, currently 28, makes this Chicago Cubs better than they were, obviously. He's coming off of a 2022 campaign in which he slashed .277/.329/.447 with 32 doubles, 25 home runs, and 96 RBIs. He was an All-Star, won a Gold Glove, and finished 12th in MVP voting.

Swanson has unlocked his power swing in the past two seasons. He hit 27 homers two years ago before belting 25 this season. He also hit two home runs in the Braves' 2021 World Series victory.

His numbers as of late have been very similar to Javy Baez in his prime with the Cubs. Dansby Swanson has a relatively low OBP, he strikes out 3-4 more times than he walks, but he adds power and a great glove to the middle of the infield. Overall, you'd rather the Cubs have him than miss out on him as well.