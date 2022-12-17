ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Toys for Tots to hold one-day registration event on Dec. 21

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you still need assistance with toys this Christmas season, the U.S. Marines will hold a one-day registration event in North Charleston. A previous single-day registration event was canceled due to limited donations – but after receiving many new toys from the community the U.S. Marines are able to move […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Fire damages Daniel Island condos

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

West Ashley Library to close Saturday for renovations

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Red Cross assisting 2 after fire on Rifle Range Road

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Santa’s elves to help deliver adopted pets for Christmas

CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Inaugural Chanukah celebration happening Sunday on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to celebrate the first night of Chanukah on Sunday night with a menorah lighting at Folly River Park. The City of Folly Beach will host its inaugural Chanukah celebration on December 18 at 7:30 p.m. After the menorah lighting officials...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelter to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care

CHARLESTON, SC

