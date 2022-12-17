Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots to hold one-day registration event on Dec. 21
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you still need assistance with toys this Christmas season, the U.S. Marines will hold a one-day registration event in North Charleston. A previous single-day registration event was canceled due to limited donations – but after receiving many new toys from the community the U.S. Marines are able to move […]
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
live5news.com
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to give animals in need a warm home. The Berkeley County Animal Center and Dorchester Paws say they are at capacity. To help alleviate the cost of...
Small replicas of Charleston-area landmarks on display at Cypress Gardens
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic attractions are on display – in smaller form – at Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County. The replicas can be found in the Butterfly House at the park in Moncks Corner. A volunteer there helped to build the small versions of the famous sites. “My […]
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
counton2.com
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
counton2.com
When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?
When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?
counton2.com
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
counton2.com
West Ashley Library to close Saturday for renovations
West Ashley Library to close Saturday for renovations
counton2.com
Red Cross assisting 2 after fire on Rifle Range Road
Red Cross assisting 2 after fire on Rifle Range Road
counton2.com
Santa’s elves to help deliver adopted pets for Christmas
Santa's elves to help deliver adopted pets for Christmas
counton2.com
Inaugural Chanukah celebration happening Sunday on Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to celebrate the first night of Chanukah on Sunday night with a menorah lighting at Folly River Park. The City of Folly Beach will host its inaugural Chanukah celebration on December 18 at 7:30 p.m. After the menorah lighting officials...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
live5news.com
Warming shelter to open Monday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
counton2.com
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care
