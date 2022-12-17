Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse flurry, beats Orange in Dome (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Late night at the J. OK, so I’m making up a nickname for the JMA Wireless Dome. Blame the 9 p.m. start.
Syracuse basketball is playing more guys this season. It’s about to dive deep into ACC play
Syracuse, N.Y. – Over the past two college basketball seasons, Pittsburgh has compiled a 12-24 record against ACC opponents. During that same span, the Panthers are 3-1 against Syracuse.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
There was a sluggish start, but Syracuse women’s basketball blows by Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against Albany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day.
Syracuse basketball nearly retrieves 20-point 2nd-half deficit, but Pitt hangs on, 84-82
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked flat for almost 35 minutes, but almost stunned Pittsburgh with a furious rally in the game’s final five minutes before falling 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed 73-54 with 9 minutes left in the game...
Baldwinsville girls, Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowlers win big (71 photos)
The Baldwinsville girls and the Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowling teams were winners during a Salt City Athletic Conference match at the B’ville Sports Bowl on Tuesday. The Bees girls team scored a 7-0 sweep to stay undefeated.
Speed dating in transfer portal led former Colgate guard Nelly Cummings back home to Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― When Nelly Cummings entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, his phone started buzzing and seemingly never stopped. “It was driving me crazy,’’ said Cummings, the former Colgate University guard. “I couldn’t remember who I’d talked to during the day. I started shutting my phone off and giving myself an hour at the end of the day just to process everything.’’
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball clips Nottingham in OT (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Nottingham were tied at the end of regulation, but the Northstars pulled away in overtime to grab the 63-56 win on Wednesday in a SCAC contest. C-NS improved its record to 4-0.
Syracuse stages a huge 2nd half rally but loses to Pittsburgh 84-82 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ESPNU. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Pittsburgh to see the latest updates.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is named ACC Rookie of the Week for second straight week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Make that two weeks in a row for Judah Mintz. The Syracuse point guard is once again the ACC Rookie of the Week, following Orange wins over Monmouth and Cornell. Mintz averaged 19 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in home victories over those teams.
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
Syracuse basketball dispatches Cornell. Now it gets real in ACC play (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a tale of two halves at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Syracuse University basketball team played its best in the one that mattered more.
5 recruiting storylines for Syracuse football entering the early signing period
The early signing period in college football begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Syracuse currently has 14 high school and five college transfers committed. But there are plenty of recruiting battles the Orange will face, and here is a look at some of the major storylines heading into 2022 National Signing Day.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-58 victory against Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Dariauna...
Ex-Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley will transfer to Georgia Southern
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse football’s nine players to depart the program so far has found a new home. Wide receiver Anthony Queeley committed to Georgia Southern on Sunday. He announced he would enter the transfer portal Nov. 22 prior to SU’s final game of the season.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
Section III team ranked No. 1 in first girls basketball state poll
The 2022-23 girls basketball is beginning to heat up and the New York State Sportswriters Association has released its first weekly ranking. Poland comes in at No. 1 in Class D after starting the season 4-0. They are followed at No. 2 by 6-0 West Canada Valley. Other Section III teams in the top 10 include Copenhagen (No. 10 in Class D) and General Brown (No. 3 in Class B).
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
