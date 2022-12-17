Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WBOC
Parsonsburg Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend several years behind bars after he was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that 29-year-old Stephen Marchael Truitt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a regulated firearm and one count of reckless endangerment on Dec. 16. Senior Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, the Honorable Daniel M. Long, accepted the plea and sentenced Truitt to 20 years of incarceration with all but five years suspended, which is the mandatory minimum sentence.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WMDT.com
1 dead, and 1 stabbed just hours a part in Dover
DOVER, Del. – 1 man is now dead in Dover following a homicide on Sunday and this morning 1 man has been reported stabbed just hours later. What started as a quiet Sunday in Dover quickly changed after reports of shots fired in the 900 block of wood crest drive. “Officers responded to the area and located the victim 28 year old Jeffrey Tolson on the ground he had sustained multiple gun shot wounds,” says Master Corporal Ryan Schmid.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
WBOC
Smyrna Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges
CHESWOLD, Del. - Troopers arrested a Smryna man after finding weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 17 a trooper in Cheswold saw a car with a headlight out and pulled them over. Troopers say the driver, 23-year-old Zion Cole of Smyrna, smelled like marijuana and drug paraphernalia was visible in the car.
WMDT.com
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
WBOC
Escapee Apprehended After Leaving Community Service
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior. The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15. Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on...
WBOC
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 28-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Dover Police Department. The Dover Police Department has since identified the victim as Jeff Tolson, 28. The investigation began at approximately 2:48 a.m., when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, Tolson was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until he was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Millsboro Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night. Police said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers responded to East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Boulevard in Millsboro, for a reported armed robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A homicide investigation is underway in Dover after a shooting early Sunday morning. Dover Police say around 2:48 a.m., they were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for a report of shots fired. When offices arrived, they found 28-year-old Jeff Tolson of Dover laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Police say they conducted life saving efforts until Tolson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Cape Gazette
Man sought after robbing Millsboro liquor store
Delaware State Police are searching for a man following an armed robbery Dec. 15 at East Coast Liquors in Millsboro. Police responded at 9:48 p.m. to the store at 28219 Dupont Boulevard for a reported armed robbery and learned that a man entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident, Sturgis said.
WBOC
Update: Victim Identified in Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Magnolia Area
MAGNOLIA, Del.-Delaware State Police have identified 42 year-old Ralph Marlow of Felton as the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in the Magnolia area Sunday afternoon. Police say at around 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at...
WBOC
Greenbackville Man Killed in Crash
STOCKTON, Md. - A Virginia man died in a car crash on Greenbackville Road. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 17, 45-year-old Rodney Dale Lambertson of Greenbackville, Virginia died in a crash. According to the sheriff's office, Lambertson was driving his 2002 Ford Mustang on Greenbackville Road in...
WMDT.com
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced to 50 years in prison for role in 2020 fatal shooting
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars for his role in a 2020 fatal shooting. Torrey Brittingham was convicted back in May of two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment. On...
Comments / 0