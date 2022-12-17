ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

The 8 Most Enlightening Things We Learned About Our Pelvic Floors This Year

By Amelia McBride
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdqjC_0jmJ8kFs00

This time last year, we here at Well+Good were just beginning to unveil our wellness trend predictions for 2022. Alongside a broadened use of psychedelics to treat depression and abortion pills becoming more easily available via snail mail, we predicted that the pelvic floor—the sling of muscles running from the pubic bone to the tailbone between your hips—would become a hot topic in wellness spaces. We hate to toot our own horn (sorry), but it seems like our prediction came true: Public interest in the pelvic floor health has boomed.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

I Drank Tart Cherry Juice, Rich in Melatonin and Tryptophan, Nightly for 2 Weeks To See if It Helped Me Sleep—And the Results Were Eye-Opening

If you’re like me and love nothing more than scrolling through #SleepTok (you know, as you toss and turn in bed, unable to sleep), you’ve likely come across thousands of videos of people chugging tart cherry juice with claims that it’ll help you catch some Z’s. While it may sound too good to be true, there is quite a bit of validity backing the fact that this fruit juice can help you get better-quality shuteye.
Well+Good

Supergoop’s Latest Launch Combines Two of the Most Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients for the First Time Ever

When you think of daytime skincare, you likely imagine hydrating, brightening, and protective formulas infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ceramides. What you likely don’t think of is retinol. The reason? For as long as we can remember, retinol has been dubbed a nighttime-only ingredient because it purportedly makes skin more sensitive to UV light. But bioretinol—a plant-based retinol alternative—exists to help you avoid this very issue, and Supergoop! Is harnessing its benefits for the latest version of its fan-favorite Daily Dose Serum.
Well+Good

I Tried TikTok’s ‘Treatment Bun,’ and My Oily Hair Has Never Looked Better—Even 3 Days After Washing It

When it comes to hair trends and treatments that promise soft, shiny strands, I tend to opt out. The oil glands on my scalp are hardworking and my washes tend to last an absolute maximum of three days—well, to be fair, I can make it four days, but I’d be wearing a naturally slicked-back bun (sans product) that final day. So when I heard about the "treatment buns" taking over TikTok, I was understandably skeptical about trying it out on my own hair. The trend involves applying a mask or treatment to your hair and slicking it back into a bun, letting the product fully absorb into the hair over the course of a day before rinsing it out.
Well+Good

Here’s What Cardiologists Want You To Know About ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

The holidays are a time of celebration—a time to indulge not only in quality moments with family and friends but also in good food and drinks. And while there’s absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying yourself during the merry-making season, imbibing a bit too much may put you at risk for a condition known as alcohol-induced atrial arrhythmia, aka “holiday heart syndrome.”
Well+Good

The Holy Grail of Products Jennifer Garner Swears By for Her New Short Haircut

Time and time again, we look to Jennifer Garner for inspiration—be it functional essentials like her "mom road trip bag" or super comfortable kicks (she's never led us astray). So, when Garner recently posted on Instagram that she chopped all of her hair off, of course we immediately booked it to the hair salon. The actress and entrepreneur makes a solid case for a chic, collarbone-length bob that's probably easier to style in the morning—if you know what you're doing.
Well+Good

Outdoor Voices’ Latest CloudKnit Collection Is as Soft as It Sounds—And Proves You Can Wear Athleisure Just About Anywhere

Last Christmas, I received the softest, most snuggliest athleisure set I'd ever owned... or so I thought. Outdoor Voices' FreeForm 7/8 Legging ($88) and Bralette ($58) have been a cornerstone of my wardrobe for the past year now, taking me from sweaty workouts to last-minute errands to relaxing night's in front of my Netflix stream and everything in between. Its peachy, plush fabric has only gotten dreamier with every wash, never waning on the support front. I thought I reached comfort nirvana with the FreeForm line—until I met the brand's CloudKnit collection.
Well+Good

What the best sneakers for your knees all have in common

“I typically recommend a sneaker with a stable, supportive sole and a design that cradles the foot,” Dr. Henry says. “Ideally, this maintains ankle motion and absorbs the shock when your heel hits the ground, which are both factors that are important to minimize excess force across the knee.”
Well+Good

14 Unexpected Holiday Candles That Don’t Smell Anything Like Christmas Trees or Gingerbread Houses

A few things are certain about the holidays: There will be people who have their Christmas music cued up and ready to go the day after Thanksgiving; You’ll receive at least one gift you don’t want; There will be no shortage of festive candles burning. Unless you’ve got Grinch vibes going on, you know exactly the kind of candles we’re talking about—those tried-and-true holiday scents that you can almost smell the minute you start thinking about them. We’re talking fresh pine, spicy gingerbread, and maybe something peppermint for good measure.
Well+Good

We Tested Hundreds of Beauty Products This Year—These Were the Best Under-$20 Drugstore Finds

One of the best parts of our jobs here at Well+Good is testing tons of beauty products. We've tried everything from tried $300+ creams to $9 foundations and found things we loved on each end of the spectrum. And if all of those skin-slathering sessions and makeup applications have taught us anything, it's that you don't have to spend much to find beauty products that you love.
Well+Good

You Can Request Free COVID Tests from the U.S. Government Again—Here’s How To Do It

As 2022 comes to a challenging and sniffly close thanks to a“tripledemic” of aggressive respiratory viruses—including the current dominant variant of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu—there is some good news. The White House, in a call with reporters on Wednesday night, announced that they would be offering four free COVID-19 tests per household. The free COVID test program was suspended in September when Congress did not pass funding to maintain the reserve of government tests.
Well+Good

The 5 Things to Look Out for When Buying Sustainable Coffee Beans

For many, a morning cup of coffee is an essential ritual. The practice of brewing your favorite blend (or standing in line at your local coffee shop) followed by the first sip heralds the beginning of a new day, infuses us with energy, and warms or cools depending on our wants and the weather. Plus, it’s delicious. But how sustainable is the coffee industry—and how can you make your cup of joe more planet-friendly?
Well+Good

Professional Hair Colorists Say Brunettes With Highlights Need To Use Blue Shampoo, Not Purple—So I Tried It

Purple shampoo is a blonde's best friend. The violet formulas work to neutralize yellow tones to leave strands looking whiter and brighter, and most stylists consider them a non-negotiable for maintaining your color between appointments. As a natural brunette with golden highlights, I've always assumed that just like my blonde friends, I too should be treating my strands to a regular lavender lather. But after my most recent appointment at Rob Petoom Salon in Brooklyn, I learned that there's an even better type of toning shampoo that I should turn to keep my balayage bright.
BROOKLYN, NY
Well+Good

It’s ‘Cold Shoulder Season’—These Are the Places With the Cheapest Hotel Rates in December and January

Summer months may have the one-up on winter travel for warmer weather, but there's one thing about the "cold shoulder season" that they can't beat: cheaper hotel rates. Shoulder seasons, aka, the off-peak travel times in between popular tourism periods, are the perfect time to take advantage of seriously low hotel rates. And if you really want to save your pennies, now's the time do so; New data from Hotels.com indicates the "cold shoulder season" directly before the holiday travel rush and after all festivities are the best times to book a budget-friendly getaway.
Well+Good

These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors

Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
Well+Good

I Live (and Ski) In One of the Coldest, Driest Places in America—These Are The Moisturizers I Use All Winter

As a Colorado resident, I live in one of the coldest and driest places in America. Our winters are long and replete with mercurial weather that includes snowstorms, intense winds, and sub-zero temps. And as if that wasn't enough to wreak havoc on a person's skin, the fact that the elevation here sits at 8,000 feet above sea level means that the sun beats down a little extra on the mountains... even in the middle of December.
COLORADO STATE
Well+Good

Briogeo Just Launched an Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar, and It’s the Only One I’ve Ever Trusted on My Textured Hair

I am endlessly fascinated by shampoo bars. The idea of having a solid, plastic-free solution that's easy to travel with is intriguing. But, as someone with chronically dry 4C hair, I've always been afraid to try them, worried that they wouldn't work for my textured hair. So when I found out Briogeo—a Black-founded brand—was launching its own hydrating shampoo bar, I was over the moon.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy