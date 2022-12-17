Read full article on original website
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Resumes skating
MacKinnon (upper body) has resumed skating and remains on track for a return in early January, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was originally slated to be sidelined for four weeks. He has registered eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Records 10 shots against Islanders
Rantanen was credited with 10 shots over a staggering 29:04 of ice time in Colorado's 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders on Monday. That's both the most shots and playing time Rantanen has logged in a single game this season. Nevertheless, he saw his run of two straight contests with a goal come to an end, leaving him with 21 goals and 38 points in 30 games. The 26-year-old is one of the league's top forwards and should maintain his overall offensive pace.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
Flyers' Sean Couturier: May return in late February
Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Disappears against Arizona
Dulcich recorded one catch on two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-15 win over Arizona. Dulcich entered the game having seen eight targets in consecutive contests, and there was little reason to believe that would change with both Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) sidelined. However, Dulcich was overshadowed by several of the Broncos' peripheral pass catchers, including Eric Tomlinson and Brandon Johnson. Dulcich should have the opportunity to bounce back in Week 16, as Russell Wilson (concussion) is expected to return from a one-game absence.
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Exits against Tampa Bay
Hubbard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left calf injury. Hubbard limped off late during the first half, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. With fellow starting defensive Trey Hendrickson already inactive with a broken wrist, the Bengals will be without their top two pass rushers for the remainder of the game. With Hubbard currently sidelined, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter will all have to take on bigger roles Sunday.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Historic night Sunday
Jokic ended with 40 points (13-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over Charlotte. Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to record a 40-25-10 line, another incredible feat for the reigning two-time MVP. After a somewhat slow start to the season -- at least by his lofty standard -- Jokic is slowly edging back to being the No. 1 fantasy player he was drafted as in most points and categories leagues. Over his last five games, Jokic is averaging 34.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers on elite shooting from the field (59.4 percent).
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Saturday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
Orioles' Kyle Dowdy: Signs with Orioles
The Orioles signed Dowdy to a minor-league contract Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The righty threw 6.1 scoreless innings across two appearances for Cincinnati in 2022. His only lengthy MLB stint came in 2019 and went poorly with a 7.25 ERA, so it's unclear when Dowdy will get his first opportunity with Baltimore.
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another blank effort
Watson hauled in zero of two targets for zero yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans. Watson hasn't hauled in a pass in either of the last two games despite playing 60-plus percent of the snaps in each of them. He hasn't drawn more than two targets since Week 11, and there's little reason to roster him in any format at this point.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
Titans' Randy Bullock: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Bullock missed his only field-goal attempt but made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17 -14 loss to the Chargers. Bullock missed a 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, a kick that would have given Tennessee a three-point lead. He has now made only five of eight attempts from 40 yards or further this season. Overall, Bullock has failed to make multiple field goals in each of his last six games.
