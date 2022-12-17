Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
CBS Sports
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
CBS Sports
Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd ejected as Mavericks slip below .500 in loss to Timberwolves
The Dallas Mavericks have had perhaps the most frustrating season of any team in the Western Conference this season, and things just went from bad to worse on Monday in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That defeat, their 16th of the season, dropped the Mavericks below .500, but it wasn't just the loss itself that will bother Dallas fans. It was the way in which it came.
As Pistons visit, 76ers seek sixth straight win
The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look to secure their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Historic night Sunday
Jokic ended with 40 points (13-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over Charlotte. Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to record a 40-25-10 line, another incredible feat for the reigning two-time MVP. After a somewhat slow start to the season -- at least by his lofty standard -- Jokic is slowly edging back to being the No. 1 fantasy player he was drafted as in most points and categories leagues. Over his last five games, Jokic is averaging 34.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 2.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers on elite shooting from the field (59.4 percent).
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
CBS Sports
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
CBS Sports
Falcons' John FitzPatrick: Designated to return
The Falcons designated FitzPatrick (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. FitzPartick has been on Atlanta's injured reserve since the beginning of September due to an undisclosed injury, but Tuesday now marks the start of the 21-day window for the team to activate him back to their active roster. With Kyle Pitts (knee) now done for the year, the Falcons could give the rookie tight end some extra snaps down the stretch alongside Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: No practice Tuesday
Coach Pete Carroll said Walker (ankle) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Walker sat out Week 14 due to a right ankle injury, but he was able to play last Thursday against the 49ers after following an LP/FP/FP practice regimen. He ended up playing a typical 75 percent of snaps and notched 16 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage, but with the Seahawks embarking on Week 16 prep Tuesday, he'll kick it off with no activity. Carroll ominously said, "We'll see," when it comes to Walker this week, so his status will be one to watch as Saturday's game at Kansas City approaches.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Exits against Tampa Bay
Hubbard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left calf injury. Hubbard limped off late during the first half, though it's unclear when or how this injury first arose. With fellow starting defensive Trey Hendrickson already inactive with a broken wrist, the Bengals will be without their top two pass rushers for the remainder of the game. With Hubbard currently sidelined, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter will all have to take on bigger roles Sunday.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Could miss time due to ankle
Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Tannehill (ankle) will remain the starter Saturday against the Texans if he's healthy enough to play, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill left the Week 15 loss to the Chargers with an ankle injury but later returned. Vrabel's comment suggests there's...
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton: Not suiting up Sunday
Hilton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Hilton signed with the Cowboys on Monday but won't suit up for Week 15 with only one week of practice under his belt. The 33-year-old had 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the Colts last season, and he was a free agent for the first 14 weeks of 2022 before he landed with Dallas.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
