Charlotte defeats Monmouth 80-46

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Jackson Threadgill's 14 points helped Charlotte defeat Monmouth 80-46 on Saturday.

Threadgill shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the 49ers (9-2). Josh Aldrich scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brice Williams finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (1-11) were led in scoring by Myles Ruth, who finished with 16 points. Jack Collins added seven points and six rebounds, and Myles Foster finished with six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

