Adam Rodriguez Joins Jenna Ortega In ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez is set to join Jenna Ortegain Winter Spring Summer or Fall for MPCA. Percy Hynes White is also on board. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer. The romantic drama is being helmed by Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. Rodriguez will play Ortega’s father in the films. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy...
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Go Holiday Shopping With Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6: Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are parenting champs! The gorgeous Hollywood couple stepped out in Los Angeles for some last-minute holiday shopping on Saturday, Dec. 17, and brought along their adorable daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, to share in the adventure. The Just Married star, 45, bundled up in a hoodie and winter cap a tee and jeans as he carried Dmitri, while the Black Swan actress, 39, rocked a red puffer jacket while holding Wyatt’s hand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of General Hospital Actress Sonya Eddy

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 19 at age 55. "My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Pregnant Hilary Swank Showcases Baby Bump in Christmas Photo With Her Furbabies

Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date. Bumpin' around the Christmas tree. As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
COLORADO STATE
Super Sized Salon Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Family and friends are mourning the loss of reality TV star Jamie Lopez. The star of Super Sized Salon, which premiered earlier this year on We TV, has died, her company announced on Dec. 19. She was 37 years old. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, sources close...
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him

Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now. It will...
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Florence Pugh looks unrecognisable after hair transformation for her new film

If we had to name one person that won 2022, we'd have to give the award to Florence Pugh. Not only did she star in some seriously good films, but she's also become an icon for staying classy amidst the drama. Our hero. She's well known for her signature blonde mane, so we were shocked when we saw a pic of her with super-short brown hair. Miss Flo, is that you?
JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" and "Clout" in Cryptic Video

Watch: JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" After Breakup. JoJo Siwa is putting a certain someone on blast. In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories on Dec. 19, the superstar cryptically called out a person who she said took advantage of her fame. After being asked by someone off-camera why she's "mad," JoJo replied as she paced back and forth in what appeared to be a hotel suite, "Because I got used, for views and for clout."
Margot Robbie Is the Reigning Queen of a Bright Pink Paradise in ‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer

Who cares about regular old baby dolls when you have a giant, long-legged blonde Barbie to play with instead? This is the mentality of the young girls in the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, when they see Margot Robbie emerge all dolled up as the first-ever Barbie doll. A chunk of plastic has never looked better. The brief, 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired preview gives nothing away in terms of the plot of the film, which Gerwig developed alongside Noah Baumbach as the highly-anticipated follow up to 2019’s Little Women and 2017’s Lady Bird. Directing the adaptation of a novel...
