EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez is set to join Jenna Ortegain Winter Spring Summer or Fall for MPCA. Percy Hynes White is also on board. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer. The romantic drama is being helmed by Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with revisions by Paulsen. The pic is being described as Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year. Rodriguez will play Ortega’s father in the films. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy...

4 DAYS AGO