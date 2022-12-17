Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic

UPDATE 5:23 p.m.: According to the Florida Highway Patrol's Live Traffic and Road Conditions report website, the roadway is back open.

INITIAL REPORT

A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation's traffic website, a crash on I-10 eastbound at milemarker 235 has backed up traffic up to and before milemarker 234.

Florida Department of Transportation An accident on Interstate 10 eastbound at mile maker 235 in Jefferson County slowed traffic flow Saturday, December 17, 2022.

As of 4:47 p.m. the left shoulder was blocked and eastbound of the two-lane highway was reduced to one lane.

This story will be updated.