Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
UPDATE 5:23 p.m.: According to the Florida Highway Patrol's Live Traffic and Road Conditions report website, the roadway is back open.
INITIAL REPORT
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate highway Saturday afternoon.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation's traffic website, a crash on I-10 eastbound at milemarker 235 has backed up traffic up to and before milemarker 234.
As of 4:47 p.m. the left shoulder was blocked and eastbound of the two-lane highway was reduced to one lane.
This story will be updated.
Comments / 0