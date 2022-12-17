Billings Shop with a Cop event serves over 50 kids this Christmas season

Christmas was in the air as over 50 kids were at Walmart this Saturday for the third annual Shop with a Cop event.

They joined law enforcement officers for the ride of their lives from MetraPark to Walmart.

“It was really great. I love it,” said 11-year-old Jordan Cortegurea on Saturday.

It wasn’t the only exciting thing these kids got to do today.

“They’re getting $350 to come out and shop, and shop for themselves, shop for their families, and that, just for Christmas,” said Billings Police Department’s Sgt. Jeff Stovall.

The Billings Police Department has been serving underprivileged families in the community through Shop with a Cop since 2020.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“I like being here, it’s really fun. I’m enjoying my time with kind of a new friend,” Cortegurea said.

Between the kids and the cops, it’s hard to tell who enjoys it most.

“It’s almost indescribable the feeling that you get from it, but it really warms your heart,” said Sgt. Stovall.

Kids were able to pick out any kind of gift, from a nerf gun to a stuffed animal.

“I have a bike, a helmet, and a jail blaster,” said 10-year-old Gabriel Decker.

Even Santa, Spiderman, and the Grinch showed up to share some Christmas spirit while volunteers wrapped the kids' presents.

One little lady even got to put the Grinch in handcuffs.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“This is what happens when you steal our toys. You’re going to jail,” said Brandi Lynn Brien.

These kids who might not have the most get the opportunity to treat themselves and their families with a little holiday cheer.

“It’s exciting and happy,” said Shop with a Cop participant, Peyton Kapphan.

You can learn more about Billings Police Department’s Shop with a Cop annual event by visiting this link.