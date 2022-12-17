ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – 36-year-old Naeem Sekou was arrested last Thursday and charged with the Attempted Murder of a man that took place on November 15th in Northwest Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, a 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was shot on the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road by an unidentified suspect. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. Sekou was arrested on December 15th and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. The post 36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster﻿

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout

BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville shooting leaves one hospitalized

PARKVILLE, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers responded to the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville (21234) following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate fiery crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire crews were called to the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane at 9:13 p.m. Once there, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which they quickly extinguished, Baltimore County Police said in a statement.A preliminary investigation determined that the driver—61-year-old Kenneth Coley—was attempting to stop his vehicle when it accelerated unexpectedly, according to authorities.Coley was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, police said.Members of the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team were sent to the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to authorities.The crash remains under investigation, police said.
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

