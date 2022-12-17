Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from White Oak. Loc Nguyen was last seen on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 11500 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Harford County Police search for Towson man in connection to shooting in Edgewood
HARFORD CO.(WBFF) — Harford County Detectives are searching for 42-year-old Jamar Wise who was identified as a suspect in a shooting in Edgewood, according to the department. Police say the victim of the shooting is believed to be 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell. The Wise is believed to be driving a...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Northwest Baltimore shooting on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 1:18PM, officers responded to the 4000 block of West Northern Parkway, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers located a man...
36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – 36-year-old Naeem Sekou was arrested last Thursday and charged with the Attempted Murder of a man that took place on November 15th in Northwest Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, a 23-year-old man walked into a Baltimore Hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was shot on the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road by an unidentified suspect. The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. Sekou was arrested on December 15th and charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. The post 36-Year-Old Man Charged For Attempted Murder In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police rescue person from burning vehicle on route 50 in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was rescued from a vehicle engulfed in flames by officers near Maryland Route 50 and Interstate 97, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Cpl. Ranck was in the area of Route 50 &...
1 night, 3 carjackings; Prince George’s County police investigate possible 4th, deadly one
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating three carjackings that took place in a span of about four hours Monday night. A deadly shooting may have taken place during a fourth carjacking. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said the three confirmed incidents happened at these […]
Wbaltv.com
Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
'Any killing is a sad thing': Witnesses say 60-year-old man stabbed inside West Baltimore carryout
BALTIMORE - Witnesses say a 60-year-old man was in a West Baltimore carryout Saturday evening when he was stabbed.Arnold Manuel was taken to the hospital where he died.Those who witnessed the stabbing said Manuel was asked for money before he was stabbed multiple times inside the carryout on Edmonson Avenue in the Harlem Park neighborhood."I seen them put the body in the ambulance," a Harlem Park resident said. "I would say it had to happen inside. That's where the body was. That's where they brought the body out from."Norman Seldon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 86 years, told...
foxbaltimore.com
Man hospitalized following Baltimore County shooting, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon, police confirm. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 4:30 p.m. near Willow Oak Road. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to...
foxbaltimore.com
Victims shot with 'Orbeez Gel Blaster,' 17-year-old arrested, charged with assault
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault after police say he shot people with orbeez. According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting, assault at the Cromwell Field Shopping Center in Glen Burnie. A police investigation revealed...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 December homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore this month:. 21-year-old William Brown Jr. was killed on December 13, 2022, in the 5500 block of Silverbell Road. 60-year-old Arnold Manuel was killed on December 17, 2022, in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue. So...
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
Nottingham MD
Parkville shooting leaves one hospitalized
PARKVILLE, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday. At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers responded to the 8600-block of Willow Oak Road in Parkville (21234) following reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
foxbaltimore.com
4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the foot in South Baltimore and taken to hospital, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot in South Baltimore on Saturday night. At approximately 9:56PM, officers responded to Cambria Avenue to investigate a shooting. Once at the location, officers located a 39-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
Police investigate fiery crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a 61-year-old man in Catonsville on Saturday, according to authorities.Fire crews were called to the intersection of Baltimore National Pike and St. Agnes Lane at 9:13 p.m. Once there, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, which they quickly extinguished, Baltimore County Police said in a statement.A preliminary investigation determined that the driver—61-year-old Kenneth Coley—was attempting to stop his vehicle when it accelerated unexpectedly, according to authorities.Coley was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, police said.Members of the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team were sent to the 5500 block of Baltimore National Pike to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to authorities.The crash remains under investigation, police said.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Shooting in Takoma Park leaves man in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Takoma Park Sunday afternoon. Two suspects in the shooting are in custody, Takoma Park Police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue at...
