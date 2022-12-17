ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?

FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff

Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Now Oklahoma and Texas want to leave the Big 12 after next sports season

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After announcing that they weren't going to leave the Big 12 until after the conclusion of the current league contract at the end of the 2024-25 sports season, now Oklahoma and Texas are looking to depart after the 2023-24 season. This news comes just as the Big 12 was preparing to release the new football schedules for the 2023 season. It's almost like the Big 12 can't trust anything they say.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dallasexpress.com

DeSoto Wins 6A Division II Championship

DeSoto won its second state championship in program history, defeating Austin Vandegrift 42-17 in the 6A Division II title game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. DeSoto had 346 yards of offense in the first half, taking a 21-10 lead into the locker room. The lead might have been wider if not for two lost fumbles by DeSoto (14-2) inside the Vandegrift (14-2) 10-yard line—one in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.
DALLAS, TX

