GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After announcing that they weren't going to leave the Big 12 until after the conclusion of the current league contract at the end of the 2024-25 sports season, now Oklahoma and Texas are looking to depart after the 2023-24 season. This news comes just as the Big 12 was preparing to release the new football schedules for the 2023 season. It's almost like the Big 12 can't trust anything they say.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO