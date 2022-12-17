Read full article on original website
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on replacing Vander Esch, getting Gallup involved, and more
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the team’s plans for replacing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch while he remains sidelined with a shoulder stinger, Michal Gallup’s lack of involvement in the passing game, and much more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak’s Cowboys To Pick New QB in NFL Draft?
FRISCO - On the one hand, the Dallas Cowboys view their roster as being "loaded'' and "Super Bowl-ready,'' though only time - and maybe the signing of a soon-healthy Odell Beckham Jr. - will tell. On the other hand, the realities of the salary cap, injuries and roster-churning can make...
From sad sacks to contenders: How the Lions became the talk of the NFL
That the Detroit Lions, still only a .500 team at 7-7, have any chance at all of making the NFL playoffs is pretty dang impressive, as their coach might say. They opened with six losses in seven games. And they are still the Detroit Lions: historically the saddest of sad-sack teams.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
High School Football Player Gets Stuck in Salvation Army Kettle in Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
A high school football player who was playing in a State Championship game in Arlington, Tx got stuck in the famous red kettle at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys have these large kettles on the sideline of their field in AT&T Stadium in an effort to promote the annual Salvation Army fundraiser for the holidays.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
A Weekend To Remember For Area High School Football Teams
History was abundant this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the venue hosted several days of championships to wrap up the high school football season. In particular, one little area of South Dallas was the most talked about during the weekend. On Friday, the Dallas South Oak Cliff...
Luka Dončić and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd ejected from loss as Dallas' struggles continue
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić and head coach Jason Kidd were both ejected from its 116-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday as the team's underwhelming season continues.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
Daily Delivery: Now Oklahoma and Texas want to leave the Big 12 after next sports season
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After announcing that they weren't going to leave the Big 12 until after the conclusion of the current league contract at the end of the 2024-25 sports season, now Oklahoma and Texas are looking to depart after the 2023-24 season. This news comes just as the Big 12 was preparing to release the new football schedules for the 2023 season. It's almost like the Big 12 can't trust anything they say.
dallasexpress.com
DeSoto Wins 6A Division II Championship
DeSoto won its second state championship in program history, defeating Austin Vandegrift 42-17 in the 6A Division II title game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. DeSoto had 346 yards of offense in the first half, taking a 21-10 lead into the locker room. The lead might have been wider if not for two lost fumbles by DeSoto (14-2) inside the Vandegrift (14-2) 10-yard line—one in the first quarter and one in the second quarter.
Video: Deion Sanders Responds To Criticism He's Received For Leaving Jackson State
Deion Sanders is accustomed to being in the limelight. The former multi-sport athlete and pop culture icon has retained celebrity status since the early 1990's. But with that fame comes criticism, and Sanders has taken his share of negative feedback since pivoting from the Jackson State ...
