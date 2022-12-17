ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bkreader.com

Gang Member Gets Decades Behind Bars for Shooting Death of Innocent Teen on NYC Street: DA

A gang member is facing decades behind bars for shooting an innocent teen walking home from playing basketball in Brooklyn nearly six years ago, according to prosecutors. Zidon Clarke, 23 and from Flatbush, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on the charge of first-degree manslaughter and an indeterminate […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD

HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man sentenced for raping woman twice

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the 2020 rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials said. Shinol John, 36, raped the woman twice, prosecutors said. She was walking home from a party when John attacked. “Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD

The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rampant theft strains Bronx retailers

The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime.
BRONX, NY

