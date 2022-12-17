NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO