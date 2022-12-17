Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Thief who stole $845 from Bronx deli worker at knifepoint sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect wanted for robbing a Bronx deli employee at knifepoint earlier this month, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Gang Member Gets Decades Behind Bars for Shooting Death of Innocent Teen on NYC Street: DA
A gang member is facing decades behind bars for shooting an innocent teen walking home from playing basketball in Brooklyn nearly six years ago, according to prosecutors. Zidon Clarke, 23 and from Flatbush, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on the charge of first-degree manslaughter and an indeterminate […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
Man, 45, punched in face, robbed while riding Queens subway train; suspect sought
A man was punched in the face and robbed as he rode a subway train in Queens this week, police said. The NYPD released images Tuesday of a suspect in Sunday morning’s attack in Richmond Hill.
ATM thief rams police car, flees in Brooklyn
The man put the ATM in a van and drove off, but the owner of the bodega was able to track the machine down to the intersection of E. 96th Street and Church Avenue—about 2.5 miles away in East Flatbush.
Boy, 16, stabbed twice in Manhattan near school: NYPD
HELLS’ KITCHEN (PIX11) — A teenager was stabbed twice in Hell’s Kitchen on Monday afternoon, police said. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and shoulder near Ninth Avenue and West 50th Street around 3:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in what police described as stable […]
Brooklyn man sentenced for raping woman twice
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the 2020 rape of a 21-year-old woman, officials said. Shinol John, 36, raped the woman twice, prosecutors said. She was walking home from a party when John attacked. “Today’s lengthy prison sentence holds the defendant accountable for this violent […]
NYPD detectives remembered 8 years after ambush killing in Brooklyn
Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in their patrol car in Brooklyn on Dec. 20, 2014.
Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman twice in the same day during the summer of 2020. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez Shinol John was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a 21-year-old woman in Canarsie last month. John, 36, of Brownsville, Brooklyn, was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo. Following a jury trial in November, he was convicted of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree assault as The post Brooklyn man gets 25 years in prison for raping woman twice in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
Bronx man shot to death after fight with neighbor, police say
PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot to death after a fight with a neighbor in the Bronx Saturday, police said. Authorities found the 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest at 2931 Morgan Ave. in Pelham Gardens at 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was rushed to […]
Trey Songz Turns Himself Into Police, Allegedly Assaulted Woman at Bowling Alley
Trey Songz allegedly assaulted two people at a bowling alley in New York City earlier this year. This morning he turned himself into the NYPD. In October, Trey reportedly sent one person to the hospital after the attack. This apparently happened inside the bathroom, where he’s said to have ‘punched the woman repeatedly’, and then dragged her by her hair.
Man, woman gravely wounded in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The victims—an unidentified man and 19-year-old woman—were in a car at 2340 Coney Island Ave. in Gravesend shortly after 12 a.m. when multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
17-Year-Old Stabbed 'Several' Times At Uniondale High School
A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed several times at a Long Island high school, authorities said. The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in Uniondale outside of Uniondale High School, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said two boys got into an argument when the...
bkreader.com
Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD
The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
fox5ny.com
Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
Convicted Murderer Found Guilty In Wantagh Crash That Paralyzed Woman
A man who spent more than two decades in prison for murder is heading back behind bars after a jury convicted him in a drunk driving crash on Long Island that left a woman paralyzed. After deliberating for nearly three hours, Lumumba Woods, age 50, of Manhattan, was found guilty...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC SHOOTINGS | Two men killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Manhattan
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Gunfire broke out in Manhattan and the Bronx on Thursday, leaving two men dead and another injured in separate incidents. At 4:06 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers from the 34th Precinct responded...
fox5ny.com
Rampant theft strains Bronx retailers
The Adams administration is looking to craft a strategic plan to combat retail theft across the five boroughs. Theft is up across the city. But in the Bronx, businesses and the local economy are being especially devastated by crime.
Shoplifter Who Made Off With $24K In Goods Nabbed In Nassau County, Police Say
An 18-year-old man who has made off with almost $24,000 in goods from numerous Long Island department stores has been captured by police. Maki Davis, age 18, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, by Nassau County Police following a six-month investigation. The larcenies, all within Nassau County began...
