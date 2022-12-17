ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Report: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor likely out for season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury, according to the NFL Network. National insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday morning that Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that happened in Saturday’s historic loss against the Minnesota Vikings, citing sources. Rapoport said Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely Taylor plays again this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Center Grove coach named 'Coach of the Year' by the Colts

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts announced their annual Colts Coach of the Year on Tuesday. The honor this year goes to Center Grove High School's head football coach Eric Moore. Moore was nominated and selected after the Trojans defeated No. 5 Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 to win their...
GREENWOOD, IN
