Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Santa and Grinch visit patients at Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two very special guests did rounds Tuesday morning at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus and his assistant, The Grinch, checked in on some special patients a couple of days before Christmas. “Sheer excitement for all those knowing that there was going to be...
wwnytv.com
All aboard the Dexter Express
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Students at Dexter Elementary School are riding toward the holidays in style for the school’s first-ever “Dexter Express” event. You’ve heard of the Polar Express, but for students from kindergarten through second grade, it’s all aboard the Dexter Express. “Friday...
wwnytv.com
Library programs offer something for everyone
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is offering plenty of programs this week for people of all ages. Librarian Brittani LaJuett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about them. Watch her interview above. Here’s a list of programs this week:. December...
northcountrynow.com
Ice wave in Potsdam
"Here is a picture that my fiancé Kyle Swinyer took of the snow coming off of our metal roof," said LaRonda Ashlaw of Potsdam who submitted the photo. ‘Since it looks like a wave and everyone enjoyed it on our personal Facebook pages. We thought we would pass it along so others could enjoy it as well. Happy holidays to you and yours," Ashlaw said.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Urban Mission’s food pantry now delivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes. Qualifying city residents can reach out to the urban mission, ask for a food delivery, and expect their food boxed up and dropped off at their doorstep.
wwnytv.com
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
wwnytv.com
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. Services...
wwnytv.com
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
wwnytv.com
Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old. He was born in Watertown, NY on September 1, 1944, the son to the late John and Erva Parker Bezner. Larry graduated from the Adams-Adams Center School in June 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969, at the time as a Jet Engine Mechanic.
wwnytv.com
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
wwnytv.com
Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. French passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
wwnytv.com
Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army opened its doors Friday night to its warming center in Watertown. The State Street building is now open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The center’s opening was delayed because of staffing, but now that it’s open, it can house 20 people overnight.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Betty was born July 13,1934 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Ernest “Dooley” and Nina (Parker) Kingsley. She was a graduate of Watertown...
wwnytv.com
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it. That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview...
wwnytv.com
Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Newberry,...
wwnytv.com
Franziska Bronicki, 96, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27th from 3-5 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Franziska’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.
wwnytv.com
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formerly of Lisbon
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell of...
wwnytv.com
Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St....
wwnytv.com
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
wwnytv.com
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - So what happens when you take a BIC lighter to hand sanitizer? For one employee at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, it means an arson arrest. It all started shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Paterson Street. City firefighters were...
Comments / 0