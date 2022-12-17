Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Related
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
Syracuse stages a huge 2nd half rally but loses to Pittsburgh 84-82 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ESPNU. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Pittsburgh to see the latest updates.
Syracuse basketball nearly retrieves 20-point 2nd-half deficit, but Pitt hangs on, 84-82
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked flat for almost 35 minutes, but almost stunned Pittsburgh with a furious rally in the game’s final five minutes before falling 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed 73-54 with 9 minutes left in the game...
Syracuse basketball is playing more guys this season. It’s about to dive deep into ACC play
Syracuse, N.Y. – Over the past two college basketball seasons, Pittsburgh has compiled a 12-24 record against ACC opponents. During that same span, the Panthers are 3-1 against Syracuse.
There was a sluggish start, but Syracuse women’s basketball blows by Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against Albany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day.
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse flurry, beats Orange in Dome (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Late night at the J. OK, so I’m making up a nickname for the JMA Wireless Dome. Blame the 9 p.m. start.
Speed dating in transfer portal led former Colgate guard Nelly Cummings back home to Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― When Nelly Cummings entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, his phone started buzzing and seemingly never stopped. “It was driving me crazy,’’ said Cummings, the former Colgate University guard. “I couldn’t remember who I’d talked to during the day. I started shutting my phone off and giving myself an hour at the end of the day just to process everything.’’
Baldwinsville girls, Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowlers win big (71 photos)
The Baldwinsville girls and the Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowling teams were winners during a Salt City Athletic Conference match at the B’ville Sports Bowl on Tuesday. The Bees girls team scored a 7-0 sweep to stay undefeated.
Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Schedule Review
After a semester of preparation, the official schedule for the 2023 Men’s Lacrosse season has been released. After a 4-10 finish last year capped off with six straight losses, the Orange are looking to bounce back with a rejuvenated core and several new additions to the roster. The most recent ...
Matthew Bergeron is the 4th Syracuse player to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player has officially declared his time with the Orange is over. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not explicitly state whether he the announcement doubles as an opt-out for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball clips Nottingham in OT (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Nottingham were tied at the end of regulation, but the Northstars pulled away in overtime to grab the 63-56 win on Wednesday in a SCAC contest. C-NS improved its record to 4-0.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches
We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
Axe: Dino Babers holding Syracuse football together through turbulent offseason (so far)
Syracuse, N.Y. — In dealing with the transfer portal, hiring new coordinators, shoring up the 2023 recruiting class and preparing for the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers has been busier than an elf in Santa’s workshop. Babers is orchestrating a fascinating mix...
sujuiceonline.com
JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed commits to Syracuse
Syracuse received a commitment from Hutchinson (KS) CC interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed on Sunday, he announced via Instagram. Reed had offers from Oregon, New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UNLV, among other schools. Reed continues a commitment spree for the Orange, and is its second OL transfer commit...
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls soccer MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which players they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athletes they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
A Syracuse Orange fan gift guide: SU apparel, game day gear, tailgating supplies, more
If you have a Syracuse Orange sports fan in your life, it’s probably going to be a very Orange Christmas season, and we have just the gift guide you’re looking for. First things first, there’s a lot of great places to shop for Syracuse University apparel and sports gear locally, and if you’re in the Syracuse area, take some time and head over to Manny’s, Scholars & Champs or the University Sport Shop at Destiny USA, where you will find an absolute treasure trove of Syracuse sports gear.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0