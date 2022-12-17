ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Speed dating in transfer portal led former Colgate guard Nelly Cummings back home to Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. ― When Nelly Cummings entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, his phone started buzzing and seemingly never stopped. “It was driving me crazy,’’ said Cummings, the former Colgate University guard. “I couldn’t remember who I’d talked to during the day. I started shutting my phone off and giving myself an hour at the end of the day just to process everything.’’
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSyracue

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Schedule Review

After a semester of preparation, the official schedule for the 2023 Men’s Lacrosse season has been released. After a 4-10 finish last year capped off with six straight losses, the Orange are looking to bounce back with a rejuvenated core and several new additions to the roster. The most recent ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches

We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from Hutchinson (KS) CC interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed on Sunday, he announced via Instagram. Reed had offers from Oregon, New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UNLV, among other schools. Reed continues a commitment spree for the Orange, and is its second OL transfer commit...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls soccer MVPs? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls soccer teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which players they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athletes they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Thursday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A Syracuse Orange fan gift guide: SU apparel, game day gear, tailgating supplies, more

If you have a Syracuse Orange sports fan in your life, it’s probably going to be a very Orange Christmas season, and we have just the gift guide you’re looking for. First things first, there’s a lot of great places to shop for Syracuse University apparel and sports gear locally, and if you’re in the Syracuse area, take some time and head over to Manny’s, Scholars & Champs or the University Sport Shop at Destiny USA, where you will find an absolute treasure trove of Syracuse sports gear.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

