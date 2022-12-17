Read full article on original website
Syracuse stages a huge 2nd half rally but loses to Pittsburgh 84-82 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ESPNU. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Pittsburgh to see the latest updates.
Syracuse basketball nearly retrieves 20-point 2nd-half deficit, but Pitt hangs on, 84-82
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked flat for almost 35 minutes, but almost stunned Pittsburgh with a furious rally in the game’s final five minutes before falling 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed 73-54 with 9 minutes left in the game...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
There was a sluggish start, but Syracuse women’s basketball blows by Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against Albany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day.
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-64 victory against Albany on Tuesday morning in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Albany_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse dominates...
Syracuse basketball is playing more guys this season. It’s about to dive deep into ACC play
Syracuse, N.Y. – Over the past two college basketball seasons, Pittsburgh has compiled a 12-24 record against ACC opponents. During that same span, the Panthers are 3-1 against Syracuse.
Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz is named ACC Rookie of the Week for second straight week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Make that two weeks in a row for Judah Mintz. The Syracuse point guard is once again the ACC Rookie of the Week, following Orange wins over Monmouth and Cornell. Mintz averaged 19 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game in home victories over those teams.
SU adds second linebacker to 2023 class with addition of JUCO product Lonnie Rice
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 recruiting class continues to expand with early signing day set for Wednesday. Linebacker Lonnie Rice announced his commitment to the Orange on Monday afternoon. He’s a 6-foot, 220-pound junior college prospect originally from Wyncote, Pennsylvania. Rice graduated from Bishop McDevitt High...
Speed dating in transfer portal led former Colgate guard Nelly Cummings back home to Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― When Nelly Cummings entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, his phone started buzzing and seemingly never stopped. “It was driving me crazy,’’ said Cummings, the former Colgate University guard. “I couldn’t remember who I’d talked to during the day. I started shutting my phone off and giving myself an hour at the end of the day just to process everything.’’
Ex-Syracuse wide receiver Anthony Queeley will transfer to Georgia Southern
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of Syracuse football’s nine players to depart the program so far has found a new home. Wide receiver Anthony Queeley committed to Georgia Southern on Sunday. He announced he would enter the transfer portal Nov. 22 prior to SU’s final game of the season.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
Matthew Bergeron is the 4th Syracuse player to officially declare for the 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — A fourth Syracuse football player has officially declared his time with the Orange is over. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. He did not explicitly state whether he the announcement doubles as an opt-out for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.
Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse flurry, beats Orange in Dome (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Late night at the J. OK, so I’m making up a nickname for the JMA Wireless Dome. Blame the 9 p.m. start.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Baldwinsville girls, Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowlers win big (71 photos)
The Baldwinsville girls and the Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowling teams were winners during a Salt City Athletic Conference match at the B’ville Sports Bowl on Tuesday. The Bees girls team scored a 7-0 sweep to stay undefeated.
A Syracuse Orange fan gift guide: SU apparel, game day gear, tailgating supplies, more
If you have a Syracuse Orange sports fan in your life, it’s probably going to be a very Orange Christmas season, and we have just the gift guide you’re looking for. First things first, there’s a lot of great places to shop for Syracuse University apparel and sports gear locally, and if you’re in the Syracuse area, take some time and head over to Manny’s, Scholars & Champs or the University Sport Shop at Destiny USA, where you will find an absolute treasure trove of Syracuse sports gear.
How a group of Germans and an Onondagan put up Syracuse’s first public Christmas tree in 1852
The Christmas tree in Clinton Square continues a Syracuse holiday tradition which began in 1914 when the city’s first municipal tree was put up in St. Mary’s Circle. But that was not Syracuse’s first public Christmas tree. On December 23, 1852, a group of friends at a...
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
