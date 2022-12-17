ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse basketball predictions + New FanDuel promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers tonight in what should be a great ACC matchup. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the game, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim their incredible new customer offer. All new members can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 and you won’t even need a FanDuel bonus code.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Albany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-64 victory against Albany on Tuesday morning in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Albany_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse dominates...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Speed dating in transfer portal led former Colgate guard Nelly Cummings back home to Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. ― When Nelly Cummings entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last spring, his phone started buzzing and seemingly never stopped. “It was driving me crazy,’’ said Cummings, the former Colgate University guard. “I couldn’t remember who I’d talked to during the day. I started shutting my phone off and giving myself an hour at the end of the day just to process everything.’’
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A Syracuse Orange fan gift guide: SU apparel, game day gear, tailgating supplies, more

If you have a Syracuse Orange sports fan in your life, it’s probably going to be a very Orange Christmas season, and we have just the gift guide you’re looking for. First things first, there’s a lot of great places to shop for Syracuse University apparel and sports gear locally, and if you’re in the Syracuse area, take some time and head over to Manny’s, Scholars & Champs or the University Sport Shop at Destiny USA, where you will find an absolute treasure trove of Syracuse sports gear.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy