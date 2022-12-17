ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The Classic Range Rover and Land Rover Defender Have Joined the Electric Revolution, Thanks to Everrati

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtW7A_0jmJ5reS00

Everrati is beefing up its off-road lineup.

The Oxford-based shop has added two new vehicles to the list of classics it will turn into EVs: the classic Range Rover and the original Land Rover Defender . The additions mean that the company now offers an electric conversion for nearly every auto lover.

The ability to convert the Range Rover and Defender (both the 90 and 110) helps move Everrati closer to its goal of becoming the “leading creator of the most desirable, sustainable, classic and iconic zero-emission cars in the world.” As with past models—which include the Ford GT40 , 964-series Porsche 911 , and Land Rover Series II —you provide the donor car and Everrati rips out its gas-powered powertrain and replaces it with a fully electric setup. The shop doesn’t stop there, though, it treats the rest of the car to a thorough restoration that leaves it looking brand new and decorated with new sustainable materials inside and out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJZO6_0jmJ5reS00
Everrati’s classic Range Rover electric conversion

Everatti is ready to start turning two of the most important 4x4s of all time into EVs, but that’s all we really know at this point. The announcement was light on technical details, including what kind of powertrains both models will feature. It’s not hard to imagine the EVs will have a setup similar to that found in the all-electric Series II, which includes a 60-kWh battery pack and a motor that can generate 165 hp and 300 ft lbs of torque. It may not be as powerful as the all-electric GT40, which has a powertrain that delivers 800 horses, but that’s not what off-road enthusiasts are looking for either.

“Perfectly at home in London, Cornwall, Monterey or the Hamptons, these vehicles are right in the current zeitgeist; rolling pieces of art that will give their owners, who are mavens of sustainability and responsibility, a clean and distinctive and luxurious way of traveling,” founder and CEO Justin Lunny said in a statement. “At the same time, these progressive machines will have a legacy, being preserved for generations who will be able to continue to use and enjoy them guilt-free, with zero emissions, as the automotive landscape changes around them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbLwm_0jmJ5reS00
Everatti already offered the Land Rover Series II (center) as an EV

We may have to wait on the technical specs for Everrati’s latest conversions, but we do know how much each will cost. The shop announced that Range Rover builds will start at £230,000 (about $280,000) and Defenders at £185,000 ($225,000). As with its previous EVs, you’ll have to provide the donor SUV yourself.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A Rare 2020 Ford GT Carbon Series Is Heading to Auction With Only 32 Miles

From January 21 through 29, Barrett-Jackson will take over Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the auction house’s largest event of the year—a Who’s Who of collector cars and collectors. Of all the sports cars, hot rods and everything in between, one luminary of the proceedings, the Ford GT, is a current favorite among well-heeled enthusiasts. The Ford GT was built as a race car, and the street-legal versions are practically the same as their motorsport siblings. Little more than finished interiors distinguish them from the track stars that dominated Le Mans when Ford’s then-new GT took the victory podium as...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Audi Will Only Build Electric Cars by the End of the Decade, the Company Says

There is no doubting Audi’s commitment to electrification. The German luxury marque has just announced plans to build all-electric vehicles at all of its factories worldwide by 2029. Not only will the move reduce production costs, but it will also help the automaker reach its previously stated goal of phasing out all internal combustion models by 2033. Automakers like Ford and General Motors may have dedicated EV production facilities—which are known as greenfields sites—but Audi wants to make sure that all of its factories can churn out battery-powered vehicles. That’s why the automaker, which is owned by Volkswagen AG, will invest €500...
Robb Report

First Drive: This Porsche 911 Restomod Turned the Classic Ride Into a Supercharged Grand Tourer

The original Porsche 911 Turbo was conceived as a bare-bones road racer—effectively a successor to the now-iconic Carrera 2.7 RS of 1973. The development prototype used a boosted 2.7-liter engine inside the wider body of a 911 3.0 RS, with just 200 examples planned for Group 4 racing homologation. Having witnessed the sell-out success of the RS, however, Porsche’s marketing department had grander plans. And when the production 911 Turbo debuted at the Paris Motor Show in 1974, it had become a very different beast: a plush super-GT with air conditioning, electric windows and a four-speaker stereo.  The Turbo—commonly known by its...
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Carroll Shelby’s One-of-a-Kind 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet Is Heading to Auction

The late Carroll Shelby knew a thing or two about the Ford Mustang. This is why it’s so noteworthy that one of his finest personal ‘Stangs is about to go up for grabs. Next month, Barrett-Jackson will auction off the automotive legend’s 1968 Mustang Black Hornet as part of its annual Scottsdale sales event. This isn’t just a car that quickly passed through Shelby’s collection, either. It was actually part of it for 40 years. The Black Hornet was Shelby’s tribute to the Mustang Green Hornet concept that he worked with on Ford in 1967. That muscle car, which would eventually come...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

The Wealthiest New Yorkers Could Leave the City Because of High Taxes, Comptroller Says

The Empire State’s toniest tenants could be heading toward greener (and more tax-friendly) pastures. New York’s wealthiest residents are sick of the state’s high levies, and government officials are worried that the fees may cause its most affluent to leave their homes altogether.  In a press meeting this week, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on top of navigating through an economic recession, the government is already seeing an exodus of its super-wealthy individuals. The number of New York City taxpayers who earned between $1 million and $5 million decreased by 11 percent in 2020 from the previous year, according to a newly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Eleanor Mustang From ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ Can Now Be Officially Reproduced, Court Rules

It just got a lot easier to add the Shelby GT500 “Eleanor” from the Gone in 60 Seconds remake to your car collection—in replica form, at least. The Shelby Trust, which owns “Shelby” trademarks, was recently victorious in its long-running copyright battle over the muscle car, according to The Drive. The ruling frees up the shop and others of its kind to build licensed GT500s that look nearly identical to the scene-stealing speed machine from the infamous 2000 blockbuster. Eleanor has proved to have much more of a cultural impact than the movie in which it appeared. (The reboot somehow managed to...
Robb Report

This 23-Year-Old Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Is Now the Most Expensive One Ever Sold at Auction

How much would you be be willing to pay for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle—maybe $2,000 or $3,000 tops? Apparently some people will pay much more than that, because a bottle of 23-year-old recently sold for $52,500 at auction, setting a new record for this extremely collectible unicorn whiskey brand. The auction took place at Sotheby’s in New York as part of a collection called Whisky & Whiskey | Seasonal Spirits and The Yamazaki 55. These bottles, which included rare expressions from The Macallan as well as the revered and virtually unobtainable Yamazaki 55, brought in the grand total of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

This Gorgeous 79-Foot Mahogany Yacht Was Just Built. Now It Could Be Yours for $4.8 Million.

It’s a rare thing to score a freshly built yacht without any of the headaches of construction. Now Northrop & Johnson is offering seafarers exactly that. The yacht brokerage has just listed a gorgeous 79-footer that was delivered by Magnolia Yachts only this past November. Described as a “pocket superyacht,” Magnolia One takes design cues from traditional trawlers and has an elegant, neoclassical aesthetic. Featuring exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. The old-world charm extends to the interiors, too. Conceived by...
Robb Report

Inside the 226-Foot Superyacht That Doubles as a Floating World Cup Viewing Suite

Some of the wealthiest World Cup superfans didn’t watch the matches from a box. Instead, a select group enjoyed all the drama from the comfort of nearby superyachts.  In the waters near Doha, a handful of wealthy soccer lovers moored ships on which to watch the matches, which end on Sunday, without the headache of navigating the stadium. One such vessel is the 226-foot Saluzi. It’s easily recognizable, thanks to the graffiti-style design along its side. It is the largest superyacht based in Asia during the winter and has been a hot commodity with wealthy travelers coming into the city for...
Robb Report

This One-Person eVTOL Flies You Over Trees at 60 MPH—and You Don’t Even Need a Pilot’s License

RotorX has just opened sales of its one-seat Dragons to wannabe “Star Wars” speeder pilots willing to build their own mini-eVTOLs. The Arizona company says it will begin delivering the flying Dragons next August. The Dragon will have an eight-prop coaxial layout—think octocopter—with 16-kW electric motors, powered by lithium batteries, for each prop. The multi-engine configuration is designed for redundancy in case of a single engine failure. It will be piloted by joystick, but also comes with a “sensor-drive auto-landing system” for safety. The cool auto-hover feature is ideal for flying over your friends, hovering to gloat. The Dragon is similar...
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar

Bugatti has finally closed the book on one of the boldest coachbuilding projects in its history. The French marque has just announced the delivery of the final Centodieci. The white hypercar is the tenth example hand-built at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim over the last two years. Every Bugatti is special, but this is especially true of the completely coachbuilt Centodieci. Bugatti’s latest “few-off” model was announced back in 2019 as both a celebration of its 110th anniversary and a homage to the EB110. The angular speed machine may not have the name recognition of its successors, the Veyron and Chiron, but...
Robb Report

This 1-of-25 Ferrari Race Car Is Up for Grabs, and You Have Until the End of the Week to Buy It

Are you still looking for a present for the Ferrari enthusiast in your life this holiday season? How about one of the company’s best-looking GT racer cars of the past 50 years? A stunning 1-of-25 512 BB LM race car from 1979 will be up for auction until Friday on Bring a Trailer. And the best part about this car is that it’s not just a display piece—it’s still in racing shape. Ferrari may have stopped competing for the overall prize at Le Mans 1971 (though it’s preparing for its return), but it continued to compete in its GT classes, according to...
Robb Report

This New Crossover Blends the Elegance of a Coupe With the Volume of a Superyacht

Wally Yachts has deemed its newest fleet member “a jack of all trades,” and for good reason. The crossover, which has been christened the wallywhy100, pairs the elegance of a coupe with the space of a superyacht. The Italian yard, which is now helmed by the Ferretti Group, says the vessel was designed to meet the growing demand for a voluminous cruiser below 70 feet with a sporty edge. “Whilst beautiful and sleek, traditional coupes do not offer the comfort and livability that today’s owners expect from their boats,” Wally’s managing director Stefano de Vivo said in a statement. “In the same...
Robb Report

These 4 Ruf-Tuned Porsche 911s Are Heading to Auction Next Year

It can be hard to improve upon a Porsche, but German tuner Ruf Automobile has spent the past few decades showing that it’s possible. And now, a stunning mini-collection of their elevated sports cars is headed to auction. Gooding & Company will offer four Ruf-tuned Porsches as part of its annual Amelia Island sales event next March. Whether you value about performance or style, at least one of these gorgeous speed machines is likely to appeal to you. Although Ruf was founded at the tail-end of the ‘30s, the shop’s true breakthrough didn’t come until it started working on Porsches in the...
Robb Report

Aaron Judge’s Record-Breaking Home Run Ball Could Fetch $1.2 Million at Auction

Back in October, the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hit a new milestone when he smacked his 62nd home run out of the park in a game against the Texas Rangers. Now the legendary ball is going under the hammer and could fetch over $1.2 million. Goldin Auctions has put the prized piece of MLB memorabilia on the block, and there’s still time to get your bids in. Judge hit the piece of baseball history deep into left field at Arlington’s Globe Life Park on October 4, surpassing slugger (and former Yankee) Roger Maris’s long-held achievement to set a new single-season...
ARLINGTON, NY
Robb Report

A 50-Foot Aquarium Holding Thousands of Fish Burst All Over the Lobby of a Berlin Hotel

What was once a scene of wonder became a scene of devastation on Friday morning in Berlin: A 50-foot-high, 264,000-gallon aquarium full of sea creatures collapsed. The AquaDom, located at the Radisson Hotel in the city’s Alexanderplatz square, had given way at 5:45 am, sending water gushing into the street and killing nearly all of the 1,500 tropical fish that lived within it, according to The New York Times. Luckily, the tragedy happened early enough in the day that not many people were around, with only two sustaining minor injuries. “It’s a tragedy for the fish,” Markus Kamrad, an official at the...
Robb Report

Inside NYC’s Most Expensive Rental, a $140,000-a-Month Fifth Avenue Penthouse

Not everyone has the privilege to own a residence designed by Thierry Despont, the low-profile French architect, designer and founder of the Office of Thierry Despont, which makes this rare opportunity to rent a residence designed by him that much more special. Famous for his restoration of the Statue of Liberty, renovation of the Ritz Paris and creation of some of the most luxurious restaurants and private members’ clubs in the world, Despont also designed Fasano Fifth Avenue from the renowned Brazilian hospitality brand that opened in 2021. The brand’s first North American location is a departure from Fasano’s glitzy hotels...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Michael Jordan Just Got the First of De Bethune’s Limited-Edition DB27 Titan Hawk JPS Watches

Michael Jordan just scored a brand new De Bethune DB27 Titan Hawk JPS. The basketball legend and entrepreneur was spotted rocking the first delivery of the new model in an Instagram post from Watchbox, a Philadelphia-based global pre-owned dealer that purchased a majority stake in De Bethune in December of last year. Jordan snagged case number 23 in keeping with his iconic Chicago Bulls jersey number and sported a t-shirt with the same number in roman numerals in the post. It’s no secret that the sports hero is as serious about watches as he is about basketball (and golf, for that matter)....
Robb Report

This $14 Million Manse Is a True Tuscan-Style Farmhouse—in Florida

You don’t need to hop on a flight to Italy to find your own Tuscan villa—just take a trip to Florida instead.  Located just 30 minutes away from Tampa International Airport, the Tre Sorelle property, which translates to “Three Sisters” in English, is a recent addition to the Sunshine State’s busy real-estate market. The listing, handled by Robyn Gunn of Sotheby’s International Realty, is a true Tuscan-style farmhouse that sits just under one acre inside the waterfront community of Tierra Verda. If you’re looking for a secluded Italian oasis, this three-story manse could be yours for a cool $13.99 million. Cuban architect Albert...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy