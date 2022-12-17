ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Debuts Braided Bob Haircut in Leather Blazer & Strappy Sandals

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8PGi_0jmJ5lbK00

Tia Mowry showed off her new hairdo in a video posted to her Instagram today. The “Sister, Sister” actress shared the process, from washing and braiding to cutting her hair, before styling an outfit inspired by her new look.

The former Disney Channel star styled a tailored black leather blazer which she layered overtop a sleeveless tank top tucked into high-waisted black trousers. Mowry’s slacks featured slits at the bottom hem that made for an interesting silhouette that spotlighted her shoes.

The 44-year-old fashionista layered on sparkling gold chain necklaces fitted with flat pendants and added large gold hoops to match.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Mowry accompanied her all-black ensemble with coordinating black strappy sandals featuring geometric squared toes to complete her look. The strappy style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heels. The style had straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months, but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. For Mowry, they worked on adding a touch of glamour to her sophisticated ensemble. Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above for a small boost.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS : Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 7

Ms. Ivy
2d ago

She's feeling the total opposite. The attention seeking is a silent cry out.! She's trying to hard to convince the world that she's at her best by dressing up and hoping that it's noticed by any outlet that wants to highlight it.

Reply
2
Related
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Slips on Metallic Silver Pumps With Hot-Pink Dress & Long Wool Coat

Tia Mowry was photographed hitting the streets of West Hollywood, Calif. last night after having just grabbed dinner at Catch Steak with a friend. The actress dressed up for the cold weather with statement-making pumps. The base of her look was a hot-pink midi dress with a high neck that popped, especially when layered underneath Mowry’s gray long wool coat. The “Sister, Sister” star carried a black leather bag with a gold chain handle and dressed up her ensemble further with coordinating gold necklaces. Mowry’s ombre locks were parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves. As for her footwear, Mowry sported metallic...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Suits Up in Sequin Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots With Oversized Hoops at Revolve’s Winterland

Tia Mowry had a standout fashion moment as she attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles last night. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Natalia Bryant, Winnie Harlow and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. For the occasion, the “Sister, Sister” actress wore a black Cinq à Sept blazer dress. The sophisticated piece featured a double-breasted button closure with sequin-embellished sleeves. To accessorize, Mowry opted for gold-toned jewelry with a set of bulky rings, a linked chain with a crescent moon pendant and an amethyst crystal necklace....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Dances in Spike Heels With Gayle King at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour in Philadelphia

Michelle Obama stepped out in sharp style for her book tour in Philadelphia over the weekend. The former first lady is currently promoting her latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” Obama appeared onstage with CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 19. Shortly after making her debut, Obama took to Instagram to share a video of herself and King on Instagram. The duo dances backstage to Bill Withers, “Lovely Day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) “Philadelphia! Thank you to everybody who joined @GayleKing and me last night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Footwear News

Serena Williams Is a Blue Vision in Striking Bodycon Dress & Metallic Sandals for S by Serena ‘Sincerely, You’ Collection

Serena Williams looked glamorous as she took to Instagram yesterday to show off an image from S by Serena’s newest collection, titled “Sincerely, You.” Williams wore a royal blue velvet turtleneck long-sleeve dress that featured ruched detailing, complementing the crossover midi skirt. She brought more elegance to the look with a silver-toned bracelet, diamond earrings, and a sparkling infinity pendant necklace. The pieces are from her very own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry. Williams kept her caramel brown hair down in a softly waved style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip. The Olympic gold medalist...
Footwear News

Footwear News

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy