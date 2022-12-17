Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.

Carter had a relationship history with Amber Buckner, a mother of three whose body was found in a shed behind her Park Street house on December 13.

“Stoughton Police and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Detective Unit have been working non-stop to collect evidence and intelligence in this case,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “When probable cause was met to obtain the warrant, we began working with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) of the Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement partners in the region.”

Jessica Ferris, a friend of the victim, previously told Boston 25 that Buckner had recently left a halfway house and was working to turn her life around.

“The person who did this didn’t just ruin one life, it ruined so many. She was a great person and just getting her life back,” said Ferris.

Those dealing with domestic-violence issues can contact SafeLink, the Massachusetts state-wide services hotline at 877-785-2020.

