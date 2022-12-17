ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Freemantle scores 23 in Xavier’s 73-70 win over Seton Hall

CINCINNATI (AP)Zach Freemantle had 23 points in Xavier’s 73-70 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night. Freemantle also had nine rebounds for the Musketeers (10-3, 2-0 Big East). Colby Jones scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jerome Hunter recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Musketeers picked up their sixth straight win.
CINCINNATI, OH
kxnet.com

Villanova opens Big East slate against rival St. John’s

Kyle Neptune will coach his first Big East Conference game when Villanova battles visiting St. John’s on Wednesday evening. Villanova (6-5, 0-0) is the last Big East team to begin league play this season, and after a bumpy start to the Neptune era, the Wildcats enter their conference opener on a four-game winning streak.
VILLANOVA, PA
kxnet.com

High-scoring Xavier playing for 6th straight win vs. Seton Hall

Xavier will shoot for its sixth straight win and second in a row to open Big East Conference play when it hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday night in Cincinnati. Xavier (9-3, 1-0 Big East) reached the century mark in a 102-89 road win over Georgetown last Friday. Graduate transfer Souley Boum led five Musketeers in double figures with a season-high 28 points.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy