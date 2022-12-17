Read full article on original website
via.news
USD/CHF Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.002% up from its 52-week low and 8.604% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,550.80. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 802318533, 87.84% below its average volume of 6599579323.87. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 to arrive in 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
via.news
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Groupon Stock Slides By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 21.15% in 10 sessions from $7.99 at 2022-12-05, to $6.30 at 16:27 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Groupon’s...
via.news
EUR/GBP Jumps By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:06 EST on Sunday, 18 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.241% up from its 52-week low and 5.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Silver Futures Is 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 13.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Silver (SI) is $24.24. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 63610, 99.99% below its average volume of 15610636812.47. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Charter Comm Stock Is 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charter Comm (NASDAQ: CHTR) fell by a staggering 21.93% in 5 sessions from $392.66 at -21.93, to $306.55 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 11% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 19 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,680.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1590, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200946.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,135.54. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is a market capitalization-weighted stock-market index based in Hong Kong. It is one of the most widely quoted indices in the world. It is used as a benchmark for a number of investment instruments including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
via.news
EUR/JPY Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.3378% for the last session’s close. At 22:06 EST on Monday, 19 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.22. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.558% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.02 and 1.551% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.48.
via.news
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid 9.47% to $2.06 at 15:43 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,506.20, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
Platinum Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 23:05 EST on Monday, 19 December, Platinum (PL) is $986.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1489, 99.99% below its average volume of 12452769902.42. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DouYu Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 17.8% in 5 sessions from $1.18 at 17.8, to $1.39 at 13:18 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.22% to $10,569.27, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 17.28% to $0.27 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
DouYu Stock Up Momentum With A 13.1% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu jumping 13.1% to $1.43 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ slid 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. DouYu’s...
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 9.9% to $18.42 at 13:45 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Installed Building Products (IBP), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Celcuity And East Stone Acquisition Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Celcuity, EverBank Financial Corp., and 89bio. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Celcuity (CELC) 13.01...
