USD/CHF Is 2% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 2.72% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.002% up from its 52-week low and 8.604% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
NASDAQ Composite Down Momentum With A 5% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $10,550.80. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 802318533, 87.84% below its average volume of 6599579323.87. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Falls By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 17.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.05. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.49% up from its 52-week low and 1.19% down from its 52-week high.
Groupon Stock Slides By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell by a staggering 21.15% in 10 sessions from $7.99 at 2022-12-05, to $6.30 at 16:27 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Groupon’s...
EUR/GBP Jumps By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:06 EST on Sunday, 18 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.241% up from its 52-week low and 5.63% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Silver Futures Is 13% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 13.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Tuesday, 20 December, Silver (SI) is $24.24. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 63610, 99.99% below its average volume of 15610636812.47. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Liberty Broadband Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.8% in 10 sessions from $88.66 at 2022-12-05, to $69.33 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Charter Comm Stock Is 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Charter Comm (NASDAQ: CHTR) fell by a staggering 21.93% in 5 sessions from $392.66 at -21.93, to $306.55 at 14:13 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Palladium Futures Down Momentum With A 11% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 11.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:54 EST on Monday, 19 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,680.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1590, 99.99% below its average volume of 5813200946.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 6.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Monday, 19 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,135.54. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is a market capitalization-weighted stock-market index based in Hong Kong. It is one of the most widely quoted indices in the world. It is used as a benchmark for a number of investment instruments including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
EUR/JPY Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.3378% for the last session’s close. At 22:06 EST on Monday, 19 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.22. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.558% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.02 and 1.551% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $145.48.
SNDL Inc. Stock Slides 9% As Session Comes To An End On Monday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) slid 9.47% to $2.06 at 15:43 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,506.20, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Platinum Futures Went Down By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 23:05 EST on Monday, 19 December, Platinum (PL) is $986.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1489, 99.99% below its average volume of 12452769902.42. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DouYu Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 17.8% in 5 sessions from $1.18 at 17.8, to $1.39 at 13:18 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.22% to $10,569.27, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Aspen Group Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 17.28% to $0.27 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ slid 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today.
DouYu Stock Up Momentum With A 13.1% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu jumping 13.1% to $1.43 on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ slid 1.49% to $10,546.03, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. DouYu’s...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Jump So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 9.9% to $18.42 at 13:45 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.12% to $10,558.72, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Installed Building Products (IBP), WESCO (WCC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
