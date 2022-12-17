Governor Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would change Florida law to allow gun owners to carry a gun in public without a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership but you know we’ve been talking about it and he’s pledged publicly that’s moving forward. It will be something that will be done in the regular session,” said Governor DeSantis at a press conference on Friday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO