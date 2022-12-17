Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
CBS Sports
Zach LaVine had 1-on-1 meeting with DeMar DeRozan as Bulls had halftime blowup in locker room, per reports
The Chicago Bulls are in freefall. This wasn't going to a title-contending season, but it wasn't supposed to be this either. They're 11-18, coming off a 150-124 loss -- yes, really -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which followed a 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks. They've allowed 123.5 points per 100 possessions during their four-game losing streak, and they've allowed 117.1 per 100 since Nov. 30, during which time they've gone 2-7, beating only the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic and the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal.
Report: Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia to buy Phoenix Suns
According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Isbia is finalizing a deal to buy the team from controversial owner Robert Sarver, who has been investigated for how he ran the team.
Devin Booker Arrives When Suns Need a Hero the Most
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker adjusted his superhero cape and went to work in the team's comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports
Richard Pitino and New Mexico improve to 11-0 on season but it comes at the hands of Rick Pitino, Iona
Richard Pitino earned his first victory against his Hall of Fame father on Sunday as New Mexico beat Iona 82-74. Rick Pitino hates to lose, but he couldn't have been prouder of his son. "We had our chances," Rick said after the game. "We didn't come through on those chances...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas, Arizona move into top five, Virginia drops in Coaches Poll
Reigning national champion Kansas cracked its way back into the top five of the latest Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time in four weeks, moving up from No. 6 to No. 4 after smacking ranked Indiana 84-62 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Jayhawks have risen as high as No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this season but had been just outside the top five the last month following a 64-50 loss to Tennessee on Nov. 25.
Suns Land Raptors’ Pascal Siakam In Bold Trade Scenario
Assembling an NBA contender is hard. On the other hand, assembling an NBA champion is significantly harder. It requires a lot. Specifically, it requires a lot of talent, a lot of hard work, and a lot of luck. Throughout NBA history, plenty of teams have come close without crossing that threshold.
California QB Israel Carter hasn't wavered on his commitment to ASU football program
There has been no one more loyal to the recruiting process than Arizona State commit Israel Carter, a quarterback out of Corona Centennial located in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. He has visited Tempe not one, not two, not three - but four times. The Sun Devils had...
Should Arizona pursue a deal to buy a giant amount of water? We have 4 days to decide
Update: The full WIFA board approved a reworded resolution on Tuesday that, it says, allows them to continue the conversation with IDE about this proposed project but does not obligate them to purchase its water. Private investors want Arizona to buy water from what could become the largest ocean desalination plant in North America. ...
CBS Sports
Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges
Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
Long-awaited butcher shop is now open in Phoenix. Here's a look inside the case
More than a year after Dustin Dahlin announced his intention to bring local, sustainable meat to Phoenix, Underbelly Meat Co. opened at My Florist Plaza on McDowell Road and Seventh Avenue on Nov. 19. Though the shop opens at 10 a.m., Dahlin's day had started long before, at 4:30 a.m.,...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
Cal Lineman Ben Coleman Is Transferring to Arizona State
Offensive lineman Ben Coleman became the third Cal player to transfer to Arizona State on Sunday. Coleman, who entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, made the annoucement on social media that he has committed to Arizona State. Coleman joins running back DeCarlos Brooks and long-snapper Slater Zellers as Cal...
CBS Sports
LOOK: San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan attempts one-handed free throws just like Dennis Rodman did
In theory, free throws should be an easy thing to do, but some NBA players have seen their fair share of struggles with them. San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Jeremy Sochan is trying to solve the problem with an interesting one-handed technique. Sochan -- the ninth overall pick in the...
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
Comments / 0