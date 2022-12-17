ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Ex-NBA Star's Family

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested on disturbing charges this weekend. According to a report, Stoudemire was arrested following a disturbing family incident. "Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested this weekend for domestic violence -- this after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter. The ex-NBA star was booked early Sunday...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news

After a disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to build a little bit of momentum in recent weeks, especially on offense. But unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team is getting hit with a massive setback with an injury to star Anthony Davis. As NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills

Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Star Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

A former NBA All-Star big man was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report, former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amare Stoudemire was arrested on Saturday. "Former NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on (Saturday) in Florida just hours after he graduated from the University of Miami...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles

While the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will also be without one of their star players with the news that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out. The star linebacker left this past Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Cowboys head coach Mike Read more... The post Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

Pacers Could Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish?

The direction that the Indiana Pacers take ahead of the NBA trade deadline will be determined in the next few weeks. They have outperformed expectations thus far with a 15-15 record and currently sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They have been as many as four games above the .500 mark this season, so they are experiencing a bit of a valley after some early season peaks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Jerry Jones turns up the heat for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has turned up the heat on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to make a decision. Will he or won’t he?. Dallas signed TY Hilton just a week ago, seemingly taking them out of the market for a top veteran wide receiver. Yet, Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and Co. insist they’re still willing to wait things out for Odell Beckham Jr., who when healthy has proven to be a Pro Bowl-level talent at his best.
DALLAS, TX
