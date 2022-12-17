Read full article on original website
Pair of smaller South Jersey hospitals merge with larger health care systems
Two small hospitals in South Jersey have announced plans to merge with larger health care networks, remaining open for the foreseeable future.
At-risk beach in Monmouth County, NJ about to get pumped with sand
LONG BRANCH — A New Jersey beach that's considered to be one of the most vulnerable to storms is about to get the makeover it needs. Beach replenishment in the Elberon section of Long Branch is expected to begin in the new year and wrap up by March 1, officials announced on Tuesday.
followsouthjersey.com
Four Local Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease Are Being Investigated
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken are being investigated by the Camden County Department of Health alongside New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH). Four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken as of December 16, according to...
N.J. hospital chain acquires Salem Medical Center
Salem Medical Center joined the south Jersey hospital chain Inspira Health on Friday, a year after the two health care institutions announced their plan to join forces, senior executives announced. Inspira, which already owns hospitals in Elmer, Mullica Hill and Vineland, is now Salem Medical Center’s parent company. Inspira acquired...
Northfield, New Jersey Mayor Displaced From Home Due To Fire
Mayor Chau’s home caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night, Monday, December 19, 2022. The fire started in the kitchen. Professional firefighters from Northfield, Linwood, Somers Point and Pleasantville responded to the working fire on the 1000 block of Shore Road in Northfield, New Jersey. Chau was incredibly...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
Parents Want Stoplight Near School On Reeds Road In Galloway, NJ
Galloway Township officials, you better listen up about this one. The parents of your current students are NOT messing around here. You know how there's the four schools in Galloway, including Absegami High School, all within the same general area? Since they're all within the same vicinity, you can imagine the horror that is the traffic congestion in that region of the township during school drop-off in the morning and pick-up in the afternoon.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
$56M contract approved to design proposed Camden-Gloucester light rail line
South Jersey’s little train that could took a step closer to reality after the approval of a contract to begin design and preliminary engineering on the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light rail project. The $56.6 million contract was approved with South Jersey Transit Partners, a joint venture between infrastructure consulting companies...
chainstoreage.com
Fun City to open second New Jersey location in aggressive expansion
An indoor family entertainment brand is on track to double its center count. Fun City Adventure Park has signed a lease for a former Dick’s Sporting Goods space at Union Lake Crossing in Millville, New Jersey. The brand, whose locations combine trampoline courts with ziplines, basketball courts, Ninja courses and arcades, currently operates 20 locations in seven states and now has 14 more sites under development. The Union Lake location is anticipated to open in mid-2023.
southjerseyobserver.com
Boro of Bellmawr Seeking FT Fire Lieutenant/Fire Inspector; Closing Date 12/23
The Borough of Bellmawr has an opening for a full-time Fire Lieutenant/Fire Inspector. Salary is $43,680.00 ($46,680.00 with Fire Inspector Certification). The Fire Lieutenant will operate under the direction of the Fire Chief and Fire Captain to assist in the management and operations of the Borough Fire Department by supervising emergency services personnel engaged in providing fire protection for persons and property, emergency medical services, and other related duties.
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
JACKPOT!! NJ Woman Wins Record-Breaking $1.6M in Atlantic City and Shares the Wealth!
It really is the happiest of holidays for one woman who won BIG in Atlantic City!. A 74 year-old Monmouth County woman just won a whopping $1.6 million dollars on a $5 bet at a progressive poker table at Harrah’s Resort & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, according to NBC 10.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
Plastic roads are paved with good intentions
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through the University of Missouri-Columbia, for […] The post Plastic roads are paved with good intentions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wall, NJ police official accused of stealing $75K from union
A Wall police sergeant has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from his local union chapter. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking. Wall Township Police Benevolent Association Local No. 234 discovered that a "significant amount of cash" was missing following an annual fundraising...
Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.The crane blocked the entire road.There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess.
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry Hill
When BurgerFi announced a location at Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center in Cherry Hill more than a year ago, people wondered if another burger restaurant was necessary for South Jersey. While other burger chains such as Shake Shack, Habit Burger, and Fatburger have opened in recent years, this is the first BurgerFi for the region. There are also Five Guys, Smashburger, and Wayback Burgers fast-casual franchises in the area.
New Jersey 101.5
