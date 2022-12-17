Read full article on original website
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
WTOP
Gardner scores 17, Little Rock tops Central Arkansas 75-66
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Myron Gardner had 17 points in Little Rock’s 75-66 win against Central Arkansas on Tuesday night. Gardner had 13 rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (4-8). Deantoni Gordon scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Jordan Jefferson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
WTOP
Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday. The extension carry through the 2027 season. Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta....
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05...
WTOP
Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
WTOP
Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus...
WTOP
Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record
1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
WTOP
Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract
DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
WTOP
Athlete money throws wrinkle into recruiting landscape
Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance. Those facts would seem to provide quite the recruiting pitch to any college prospect. Yet athletic director Gene Smith still felt the need to issue a public call this month for fans to support one of three collectives assisting Ohio State athletes in name, image and likeness compensation opportunities.
WTOP
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into matchup with the Flyers
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-19-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -167, Blue Jackets +142; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers after losing four straight games. Philadelphia...
WTOP
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers’ winning streak
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New...
WTOP
Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss...
WTOP
Newest MLS franchise to make home debut March 4
NEW YORK (AP) — The newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise will begin its inaugural campaign on the road when St. Louis City SC plays at Austin FC on Feb. 25 before making its home debut in Week 2 of the 2023 season. The league on Tuesday released its...
