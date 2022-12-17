ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WTOP

Gardner scores 17, Little Rock tops Central Arkansas 75-66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Myron Gardner had 17 points in Little Rock’s 75-66 win against Central Arkansas on Tuesday night. Gardner had 13 rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (4-8). Deantoni Gordon scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Jordan Jefferson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WTOP

Dream coach Wright, GM Padover get 5-year extensions

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream made long-term commitments to their management team by giving coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover five-year contract extensions on Tuesday. The extension carry through the 2027 season. Wright was named AP Coach of the Year following her first season in Atlanta....
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05...
KANSAS STATE
WTOP

Red Wings bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (20-10-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -169, Red Wings +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions’ new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City’s pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen...
NEWARK, NJ
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Brodeur tops NHL shutout record

1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Massachusetts. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective is to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTOP

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers finalize $8.5M, 1-year contract

DETROIT (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Athlete money throws wrinkle into recruiting landscape

Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance. Those facts would seem to provide quite the recruiting pitch to any college prospect. Yet athletic director Gene Smith still felt the need to issue a public call this month for fans to support one of three collectives assisting Ohio State athletes in name, image and likeness compensation opportunities.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Blue Jackets bring losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-19-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -167, Blue Jackets +142; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers after losing four straight games. Philadelphia...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers’ winning streak

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak. It was the first meeting between the division rivals since their first-round playoff series last season. New...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to start against Raiders

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Newest MLS franchise to make home debut March 4

NEW YORK (AP) — The newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise will begin its inaugural campaign on the road when St. Louis City SC plays at Austin FC on Feb. 25 before making its home debut in Week 2 of the 2023 season. The league on Tuesday released its...
WASHINGTON STATE

