Raiders activate Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller for Pats game

By MARK ANDERSON
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders received a major boost to their offense when wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller were activated Saturday off injured reserve.

Coach Josh McDaniels hinted this would likely happen in time for Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots.

Renfrow (oblique) has not played since Nov. 6 at Jacksonville. Combined with a concussion early in the season, he has been limited to six games with 21 catches for 192 yards and no touchdowns. Renfrow caught 103 passes last season for 1,038 yards and nine TDs.

Waller (hamstring) has played in five games, totaling 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown, and last played Oct. 10 at Kansas City. He had more than 1,000 yards in catches in 2019 and 2020 before dropping to 55 receptions for 665 yards and two TDs last season.

To make room for both players, the Raiders released wide receiver DJ Turner and tight end Jacob Hollister. They also promoted tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and guard Jordan Meredith from the practice squad.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

