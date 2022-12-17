Read full article on original website
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/19): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 19, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/19) Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry...
More On Miro's AEW Absence
Miro has barely wrestled at all in 2022, but its not due to injury or lack of wanting to. After Miro's absences, many fans have wondered where he's been. After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him and agreed upon. We've heard that there were productive meetings around the time of the original reports,
Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot
The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
12/19 WWE Raw Records 14% Increase In Viewership From Previous Week, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 19 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18...
Willow Nightingale Says 'Hey, RJ City,' Ethan Page Goes Toy Hunting With Johnny Gargano | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Willow Nightingale sits across from RJ City as he tries to uncover the truth behind her smile. - On the latest Ethan Page Toy Hunt Vlog, many wrestlers are featured including...
Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost
Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey: I Wrestled For Five Years Until I Got Paid For The First Time
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks the early years of his career. Over the duration of 2022, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey has become one of the biggest names in the entire landscape of pro wrestling. Along with being a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, Bailey has honed his craft in independent promotions like GCW, Wrestling REVOLVER, PWG, etc.
Mick Foley Says Connecting Brandi Rhodes And KultureCity 'May Be' His Best Contribution To Wrestling
Mick Foley helped connect Brandi Rhodes and KultureCity and is very proud of that contribution. When Brandi Rhodes, former AEW Chief Brand Officer, announced that the start of promotion would be working with KultureCity to create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum, it was seen as a progressive step for an upstart promotion.
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios With AEW For AEW Dark Tapings
On December 17, Jeff Jarrett returned to Universal Studios for AEW to compete at the AEW Dark tapings. Jarrett spent years at Universal Studios with TNA/IMPACT as the company taped television and events at the Soundstage from 2004 to March 2013. Universal Studios was dubbed The IMPACT Zone since IMPACT made its home there.
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline
One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
AEW Rampage On 12/16 Records Uptick In Viewership, Highest Key Demo Rating Since October
The numbers are in for the December 16 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 464,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 457,000 viewers the show drew on December 9. Friday's show drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which...
Mandy Rose's Agent Malki Kawa Says She's Made $500,000 From FanTime Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is doing well since her WWE release. Rose's agent Malki Kawa told TMZ Sports that Rose has earned $500,000 from her FanTime page since she was released by WWE on December 14. Kawa predicts Rose will be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas. Rose was reportedly released due to...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW
Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary
Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
Women's World Featherweight Championship Bout Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A new title bout has been added to MLW's upcoming TV tapings. As first revealed by the company in a press release, MLW Women's World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie is set to defend her title against Zoey Skye at the upcoming Blood & Thunder event in January 2023. This will be Valkyrie's fifth defense of the belt, which she originally won back in May 2022.
