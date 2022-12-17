ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

More On Miro's AEW Absence

Miro has barely wrestled at all in 2022, but its not due to injury or lack of wanting to. After Miro's absences, many fans have wondered where he's been. After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete. However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him and agreed upon. We've heard that there were productive meetings around the time of the original reports,
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Among Talent At WWE 2K Commercial Shoot

The American Nightmare isn't back quite yet, but WWE is planning for it. Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery and left him out of action for the rest of the year. However, he's still getting some work done, specifically to promote WWE 2K.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Multiple Companies Interested In Signing Lady Frost

Lady Frost is a free agent, but if some companies have their way, that won't be the case for long. Frost is on her second tour of CMLL after gaining her IMPACT Wrestling release, and CMLL is hoping to anchor her down to a deal. We'd reported recently that CMLL had mentioned offering Lady Frost a contract, which was also done publicly this week. However, we've confirmed that as of now, Lady Frost hasn't signed anywhere.
Fightful

Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Created Most Of Their Own AEW Storyline

One of the more positively received storylines in All Elite Wrestling of late has almost completely been on AEW Dark, and created by the talent themselves. In October, a story between The Firm and Matt Hardy started, which has also expanded to Private Party. While it's largely focused around Matt Hardy and Ethan Page, several other talent have been involved. Those that we spoke to said that Hardy and Page were excited to work together for the angle, and it was almost entirely creatively developed by them.
Fightful

Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW

Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
Fightful

Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary

Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy