For the first time in a long time, the Patriots offensive line wasn’t a driving force behind the team’s problems. Mac Jones wasn’t sacked on Sunday in the Patriots embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback was hit five times and on paper, that’s fine. However, the Raiders dialed up their pass rush when they needed it the most. Jones was hit just once in the first half. Four of those quarterback hits came in the second half with three coming in the fourth quarter.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO