Here’s what Bill Belichick told Patriots after Sunday’s devastating loss
LAS VEGAS – This was the type of loss that could divide a team. Bill Belichick knows that. That’s why the Patriots coach attempted to rally his troops following the team’s shocking 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After Chandler Jones ran in for...
Why Julian Edelman thinks Patriots had Matt Patricia coach offense
Julian Edelman doesn’t know what exactly the New England Patriots were thinking when they decided to have Matt Patricia coach the offense. That’s probably by design for Bill Belichick. However, the retired Patriots receiver does have a good guess. Edelman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub during the...
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots
Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shocking loss to Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS – Bill Belichick wasn’t very happy following the Patriots devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots were 37 seconds away from a win when Raiders Derek Carr hit Keelan Allen for a game-tying 30-yard touchdown. As tough as that was, it didn’t compare to the ending.
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones has regressed with Patriots, but it’s not his fault
Julian Edelman says that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back in Year 2. However, he’s not putting the blame for that on the young quarterback. “I don’t necessarily think it’s his fault why he’s regressed, but yes he’s regressed,” Edelman said Saturday in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, which was broadcasting live from Las Vegas.
What they’re saying about wild finish of Patriots loss to Raiders
If the Patriots had lost Sunday’s game to the Raiders in overtime there would have been controversy because of the questionable call on Keelan Cole’s touchdown. But losing on their ill-advised lateral bizarre fumbled lateral foolishness caused a lot of people to run to Twitter. Here’s a sample of the reaction:
Chandler Jones: Patriots panicked on final TD; Mac Jones ‘sitting there with big eyes’
No one had a better view of the New England Patriots’ disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders than Chandler Jones. The former Patriots pass rusher was in the perfect spot when Jakobi Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was heaved in desperation to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones went up, grabbed the ball, stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and took it to the endzone for the game-winning score.
Patriots coverage stats: Derek Carr attacked Marcus Jones in Raiders comeback
The Patriots secondary held Derek Carr and his All-Pro receiver, Davanta Adams, in check for about 58 minutes on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders passing offense was mainly inefficient, which is why the Patriots were in control in the waning minutes of that contest. The secondary, however, fell apart in...
Patriots pass protection stats: Offensive line wasn’t the problem in Las Vegas
For the first time in a long time, the Patriots offensive line wasn’t a driving force behind the team’s problems. Mac Jones wasn’t sacked on Sunday in the Patriots embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback was hit five times and on paper, that’s fine. However, the Raiders dialed up their pass rush when they needed it the most. Jones was hit just once in the first half. Four of those quarterback hits came in the second half with three coming in the fourth quarter.
Former Patriots coach carted off, taken to hospital after pregame collision
Dean Pees, a defensive coach who spent six seasons with the New England Patriots, was hospitalized Sunday following a collision with a player before Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Pees, who serves as the defensive coordinator for Atlanta, “was involved in an on-field pregame...
MassLive.com
Patriots should throw Matt Patricia’s ‘quick game’ in the trash (Overreactions)
LAS VEGAS — The New England Patriots offensive went to Las Vegas and became a parody of itself for three quarters -- before busting out of their prolonged funk in the final minutes. Matt Patricia and the Patriots offensive coaching staff continue to call a miserable menagerie of screen...
Colts sign promising linebacker off Patriots practice squad
The hype train was rolling for Patriots linebacker Cameron McGrone this offseason. It appears that the train is now headed to Indianapolis. According to the NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts are signing McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. Drafted in the fifth round in 2021, McGrone...
Patriots bring back former contributing linebacker Terez Hall
After losing one linebacker, the Patriots have added another. On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Cameron McGrone off the Patriots practice squad to their 53-man roster. That left the team with an opening and they brought back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall. Hall spent three seasons in...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS – On Sunday, we witnessed one of the worst first halves by the Patriots this season. Then we witnessed one of the most shocking and disappointing losses — 30-24 — in the Bill Belichick era. It started with the offense falling apart on the goal...
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots’ wild loss to Raiders ‘It stings’
Like many of his Patriots teammates, quarterback Mac Jones blamed himself after the game. If he’d been better earlier or if he’d have tackled Chandler Jones, the Patriots might have won Sunday’s game with Raiders. Here’s everything he said after Sunday’s loss:. Q: Can you...
NFL Playoff picture: How Patriots’ loss, Week 15 results impacted AFC
In the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the New England Patriots’ playoff position looked to be in terrific shape. They had a seven-point lead in their game. The Jets had lost at home to the Lions earlier and the Titans had just come from behind to tie the Chargers with less than a minute left in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime.
Bill Belichick didn’t think Mac Jones could make 55-yard Hail Mary throw
There were a lot of ingredients that led to the wrecked recipe that turned into the Patriots’ disastrous finish. One of the reasons that Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers were throwing the ball backward on the ill-fated laterals was that Bill Belichick didn’t think his quarterback could throw the ball forward far enough for a Hail Mary.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears in week 15 NFL for free
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 13-1 when they face the 3-10 struggling Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 18. The game will be in Chicago at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
As Patriots players shoulder blame, bad coaching really what’s costing them | Chris Mason
LAS VEGAS — After a stunning defeat, silence permeated the crestfallen visitor’s locker room at Allegiant Stadium as reporters filed in. Still wearing his full uniform 20 minutes after the game’s final play, Jakobi Meyers sat hunched over at his stall, staring ahead into the locker in front of him. He needed to be tapped on the shoulder to know that he’d been requested for an interview, and then Meyers took his pads off and readied himself to answer questions.
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch Sunday Night Football for free
The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders for a crucial showdown in the playoff race Sunday night. The game comes two weeks after the NFC East rivals played to a 20-all tie. A tie won’t do either much good this time around with each team 7-5-1 and so much at stake in the final quarter of the regular season. Handling the prime-time spotlight in which the Commanders have thrived and Giants have struggled is part of the challenge. Washington and New York each want to run the ball as much as possible — including Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who had 71 yards rushing in the last meeting.
