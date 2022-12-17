ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Julian Edelman thinks Patriots had Matt Patricia coach offense

Julian Edelman doesn’t know what exactly the New England Patriots were thinking when they decided to have Matt Patricia coach the offense. That’s probably by design for Bill Belichick. However, the retired Patriots receiver does have a good guess. Edelman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub during the...
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots

Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones has regressed with Patriots, but it’s not his fault

Julian Edelman says that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back in Year 2. However, he’s not putting the blame for that on the young quarterback. “I don’t necessarily think it’s his fault why he’s regressed, but yes he’s regressed,” Edelman said Saturday in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, which was broadcasting live from Las Vegas.
Chandler Jones: Patriots panicked on final TD; Mac Jones ‘sitting there with big eyes’

No one had a better view of the New England Patriots’ disastrous play against the Las Vegas Raiders than Chandler Jones. The former Patriots pass rusher was in the perfect spot when Jakobi Meyers’ ill-fated lateral was heaved in desperation to quarterback Mac Jones. Chandler Jones went up, grabbed the ball, stiff-armed the Patriots quarterback and took it to the endzone for the game-winning score.
Patriots pass protection stats: Offensive line wasn’t the problem in Las Vegas

For the first time in a long time, the Patriots offensive line wasn’t a driving force behind the team’s problems. Mac Jones wasn’t sacked on Sunday in the Patriots embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback was hit five times and on paper, that’s fine. However, the Raiders dialed up their pass rush when they needed it the most. Jones was hit just once in the first half. Four of those quarterback hits came in the second half with three coming in the fourth quarter.
NFL Playoff picture: How Patriots’ loss, Week 15 results impacted AFC

In the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the New England Patriots’ playoff position looked to be in terrific shape. They had a seven-point lead in their game. The Jets had lost at home to the Lions earlier and the Titans had just come from behind to tie the Chargers with less than a minute left in a game that appeared to be heading to overtime.
Bill Belichick didn’t think Mac Jones could make 55-yard Hail Mary throw

There were a lot of ingredients that led to the wrecked recipe that turned into the Patriots’ disastrous finish. One of the reasons that Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers were throwing the ball backward on the ill-fated laterals was that Bill Belichick didn’t think his quarterback could throw the ball forward far enough for a Hail Mary.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears in week 15 NFL for free

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 13-1 when they face the 3-10 struggling Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 18. The game will be in Chicago at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
As Patriots players shoulder blame, bad coaching really what’s costing them | Chris Mason

LAS VEGAS — After a stunning defeat, silence permeated the crestfallen visitor’s locker room at Allegiant Stadium as reporters filed in. Still wearing his full uniform 20 minutes after the game’s final play, Jakobi Meyers sat hunched over at his stall, staring ahead into the locker in front of him. He needed to be tapped on the shoulder to know that he’d been requested for an interview, and then Meyers took his pads off and readied himself to answer questions.
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch Sunday Night Football for free

The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders for a crucial showdown in the playoff race Sunday night. The game comes two weeks after the NFC East rivals played to a 20-all tie. A tie won’t do either much good this time around with each team 7-5-1 and so much at stake in the final quarter of the regular season. Handling the prime-time spotlight in which the Commanders have thrived and Giants have struggled is part of the challenge. Washington and New York each want to run the ball as much as possible — including Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who had 71 yards rushing in the last meeting.
