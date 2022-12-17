Read full article on original website
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Texas A&M flips 4-star TE Jaden Platt from his Stanford commitment
On and off the field, Texas A&M has always been a school that has had Haslet Eaton Jaden Platt's attention. While the four-star tight end has been committed to Stanford, the Aggies have managed to change that just ahead of the Early Signing Period beginning on Wednesday. Platt announced he would be flipping his commitment to the Aggies from Stanford while Florida was also in the mix.
Daily Delivery: Now Oklahoma and Texas want to leave the Big 12 after next sports season
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After announcing that they weren't going to leave the Big 12 until after the conclusion of the current league contract at the end of the 2024-25 sports season, now Oklahoma and Texas are looking to depart after the 2023-24 season. This news comes just as the Big 12 was preparing to release the new football schedules for the 2023 season. It's almost like the Big 12 can't trust anything they say.
ClutchPoints
TCU football: 3 transfer portal players Horned Frogs must target
TCU football had perhaps one of the most surprising seasons in recent years. After starting the year unranked, the team went undefeated in the regular season, placing itself as a College Football Playoff contender. Even with a loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, TCU made it to the CFP at No. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting high school HC from Texas for Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule is reportedly targeting another coach to join his staff at Nebraska. The latest target was reported on by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett. Rhule is reportedly going after Texas high school coach Bob Wager. Wager coaches at Arlington Martin High School. There is no news about what exactly Wager’s role at Nebraska would be if he decides to join.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
texashsfootball.com
Matthew Stafford A Texas HS Football Hall of Famer
We debated Matthew Stafford’s Hall of Fame merits recently. Despite our prediction that the Los Angeles Rams quarterback wasn’t quite up to snuff, the quarterback will be inducted in a different way over in Waco. A few months after being honored at Highland Park, Stafford continues his Texas HS Football nostalgia tour by being honored at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this upcoming summer.
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
starlocalmedia.com
Texas high school basketball state rankings (Week of Dec. 19)
Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings. Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
Strong second half lifts No. 7 Texas to win over Stanford, 72-62
DALLAS — With Chris Beard’s coaching future in doubt after he was arrested for third-degree felony assault for allegedly strangling a woman early Monday and subsequently suspended without pay by the university, things might not return to normal for No. 7 Texas for the duration of a 2022-23 season where it has the pieces capable of cutting down the nets in Houston in April. The Longhorns held on for an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday at Moody Center, hours after Beard’s arrest and the elevation of associate head coach Rodney Terry to acting head coach, but they’ve had a few days to process everything before facing Stanford in the Pac-12 U.S. LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN2).
A Texas City Once Moved Halloween For A High School Football Game
Texas is known for it's love of, and obsession with, football. Texas High school football dates back to the 1890's. It's practically a religion throughout the state and some crazy things have been done in the name of it. Some cities supposedly changed the color of their stop signs so...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Did you win? $30,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
There's always a chance of losing any game you play whether it's in professional sports or just simply playing the lottery and while the Dallas Cowboys fell on Sunday, someone in Texas got a win full of money.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Interview with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry
Rick Perry is hoping to convince the Lone Star State to legalize sports betting. Perry has joined the Sports Betting Alliance and says the time is right. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski sits down with the former Texas governor to talk about the chances for legalization in this next legislative session.
RealGM
Mark Cuban Wants To Build New Arena As Part Of Resort And Casino Complex
Mark Cuban has big dreams for Dallas. Part of those dreams include building a new arena as part of a downtown resort and casino complex. “My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino,” Cuban told The Dallas Morning News. “That’s the mission.”
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
