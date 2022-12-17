Arlene Speet, age 85, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, Arlene loved God and lived out her faith daily leaving us with an incredible legacy of God’s unending love. Arlene was preceded in death by her first husband of 7 years, Wesley Schipper, and her second husband, Robert Speet of 45 years. Arlene also suffered the loss of grandsons, Benjamin Schipper and Travis Hulsman and great-grandson Micah Krause. Arlene is survived by her children: Sally & Keith Hulsman, Cindy & Tom Schipper, Scott & Sharon Speet, Paula & Randy Wesseldyke, Kevin & Anita Speet; 16 grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Hulsman, Laura (Jordan) Krause, TJ Hulsman, Dominick Hulsman, Anson Hulsman, Shauna (Matt) Jacobus, Sam (Melanie) Speet, Savanah (Taylor) Tortorice, Josh (Samantha) Wesseldyke, Nick (Kaily) Wesseldyke, Casey (Jillyssa) Wesseldyke, Jammie Speet, Mitchell (McKenzie) Speet, Hannah Cooper, Ryan (Ann) Hoffman, Rusty Hoek; 38 great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Sharon & Jim Wiersma, brother Merle & Linda Jaarda, brother-in-law, Jarvis Zoerhof, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene loved and lived for her family and even though she struggled with her speech in the last years, everyone knew of her love for them. From the oldest to the youngest of great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO