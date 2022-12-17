ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

whtc.com

Thomas Matthews

Thomas Matthews, age 57, of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Tom was born on September 14, 1965, in Gary Indiana, but early on moved with his family to Holland Michigan – the city he would always call his home. Tom loved swimming at Holland Community Pool and Sledding at Nies Hill, near the hospital on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 24th street.
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

Arlene Speet

Arlene Speet, age 85, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, Arlene loved God and lived out her faith daily leaving us with an incredible legacy of God’s unending love. Arlene was preceded in death by her first husband of 7 years, Wesley Schipper, and her second husband, Robert Speet of 45 years. Arlene also suffered the loss of grandsons, Benjamin Schipper and Travis Hulsman and great-grandson Micah Krause. Arlene is survived by her children: Sally & Keith Hulsman, Cindy & Tom Schipper, Scott & Sharon Speet, Paula & Randy Wesseldyke, Kevin & Anita Speet; 16 grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Hulsman, Laura (Jordan) Krause, TJ Hulsman, Dominick Hulsman, Anson Hulsman, Shauna (Matt) Jacobus, Sam (Melanie) Speet, Savanah (Taylor) Tortorice, Josh (Samantha) Wesseldyke, Nick (Kaily) Wesseldyke, Casey (Jillyssa) Wesseldyke, Jammie Speet, Mitchell (McKenzie) Speet, Hannah Cooper, Ryan (Ann) Hoffman, Rusty Hoek; 38 great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Sharon & Jim Wiersma, brother Merle & Linda Jaarda, brother-in-law, Jarvis Zoerhof, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene loved and lived for her family and even though she struggled with her speech in the last years, everyone knew of her love for them. From the oldest to the youngest of great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Midland, MI. Dan was born in Holland and married Sheila Blake on February 10, 1971. Dan is survived by his son, Wayne Hill (Andrea Ward); daughter, Rusti (Jason) Hoerner; four wonderful grandchildren, Kayla Hill, Aaron,...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year

A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

