Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
whtc.com
Thomas Matthews
Thomas Matthews, age 57, of Holland, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Tom was born on September 14, 1965, in Gary Indiana, but early on moved with his family to Holland Michigan – the city he would always call his home. Tom loved swimming at Holland Community Pool and Sledding at Nies Hill, near the hospital on the corner of Michigan Avenue and 24th street.
MLive.com
Michigan football commit kicks 52-yard field goal at high school All-American game
Cordell Jones-McNally doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to show off his long field goal abilities for his Marcellus High School team. In fact, he had just six field goal attempts this fall during his senior season.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. NOTE: This post will be updated as scores are made available. Coaches are encouraged to send final scores and player stats to jvandyke@mlive.com at the conclusion of each contest.
Ferris Football back home after championship win
The newest national champions are now back in West Michigan. Ferris State football beat Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in North Texas to earn back to back titles.
localspins.com
Album Reviews: The Concussions, Bronze Nazareth, Nathan Walton, Crazy Chestur, more
With Christmas just ahead, we review six new Michigan releases you might want to add to your shopping list, including fresh collections from Silver Creek Revival and The Dangling Participles. It’s the season of merriment, peace, giving and good will. It’s also that time of year when folks look...
Athletes remember Coach Bathian Mason after his passing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Student athletes of City High/Middle School are remembering the legacy of coach Bathian Mason, the man that loved nothing more than being a positive influence on some of Grand Rapids' youth. Mason died on Dec. 7, according to a GoFundMe account. It said that the...
Newaygo High School prepares to welcome new football coach Ralph Munger
Newaygo High School is preparing to welcome Ralph Munger as its next varsity football coach. Munger spent 28 years coaching at Rockford High School and even had the stadium named after him.
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
'A long time coming': Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive
New and expanded female restrooms, a lactation room, and men's facilities will make all soldiers feel included. The project is part of a statewide $100 million investment into Michigan's armories.
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
whtc.com
Arlene Speet
Arlene Speet, age 85, of Holland, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, surrounded by family. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most of all, Arlene loved God and lived out her faith daily leaving us with an incredible legacy of God’s unending love. Arlene was preceded in death by her first husband of 7 years, Wesley Schipper, and her second husband, Robert Speet of 45 years. Arlene also suffered the loss of grandsons, Benjamin Schipper and Travis Hulsman and great-grandson Micah Krause. Arlene is survived by her children: Sally & Keith Hulsman, Cindy & Tom Schipper, Scott & Sharon Speet, Paula & Randy Wesseldyke, Kevin & Anita Speet; 16 grandchildren; Ryan (Amy) Hulsman, Laura (Jordan) Krause, TJ Hulsman, Dominick Hulsman, Anson Hulsman, Shauna (Matt) Jacobus, Sam (Melanie) Speet, Savanah (Taylor) Tortorice, Josh (Samantha) Wesseldyke, Nick (Kaily) Wesseldyke, Casey (Jillyssa) Wesseldyke, Jammie Speet, Mitchell (McKenzie) Speet, Hannah Cooper, Ryan (Ann) Hoffman, Rusty Hoek; 38 great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Sharon & Jim Wiersma, brother Merle & Linda Jaarda, brother-in-law, Jarvis Zoerhof, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene loved and lived for her family and even though she struggled with her speech in the last years, everyone knew of her love for them. From the oldest to the youngest of great-grandchildren, she will be dearly missed.
Vander Mill Taproom closing to general public until spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Vander Mill taproom in Grand Rapids temporarily closed its doors, citing staff shortages as a contributing factor. The last day of service to the general public was Saturday, Dec. 17, but the taproom is still available to rent for special events. A post on...
WOOD
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Here’s How to Track Snowplows Across Southwest Michigan in Real-Time
As we head into the Winter season it's important to remember that Michigan Winters can look very different from year to year. However, the one thing we can always depend on is snow. At a recent meeting, the Kalamazoo City Commission approved a new GPS-tracking system for its city vehicles,...
whtc.com
Daniel Hill
Daniel Hill, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Midland, MI. Dan was born in Holland and married Sheila Blake on February 10, 1971. Dan is survived by his son, Wayne Hill (Andrea Ward); daughter, Rusti (Jason) Hoerner; four wonderful grandchildren, Kayla Hill, Aaron,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Country club prepares to welcome golfers with new amenities next year
A Grand Rapids country club is in the middle of a $16 million expansion project. Blythefield Country Club, 5801 Northland Drive NE, is building out its existing facilities with plans to be complete in time for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. The multiphase project began last summer, according to Tim Koster, incoming board president at Blythefield.
Lake effect snow to continue for West Michigan, see where it’s stacking up
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan residents woke up to a winter wonderland this morning - or were faced with an unwelcome stint of shoveling or snowblowing, depending on your perspective. Cities like Holland, Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids and Zeeland are sitting smack in the middle of a lake-effect...
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
