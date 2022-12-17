Read full article on original website
Shishkin: I'll Be Ready To Give Canelo All He Can Handle!
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - Unbeaten contender Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) grinded out a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs) to win the IBF Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. "I came to America, and I've been living here for the last few years, to...
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
Spence: ‘I Got Helluh Options, I’ll Fight Whoever; Crawford Looked Good vs. Avanesyan, KO Was Nasty’
The much-discussed bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford slipped away once Crawford opted to face David Avanesyan instead on Dec. 10. That night, Crawford scored a spectacular knockout-of-the-year contender against Avanesyan in Nebraska. Meanwhile, in the Dallas area, Spence was involved in a freak car accident involving a 14-year-old unlicensed driver. Spence’s car was totaled, and he said his leg was injured.
Broner: 'I’m Not Just One of The Elite, I’m One of The Greats of All Times'
Adrien Broner’s career these days may be in flux, but his legacy apparently isn’t. The multiple-weight champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, isn’t too concerned that his inconsistencies in and out of the ring will have any bearing on how he is perceived in posterity. Broner will return to the sport after a nearly two-year absence on Feb. 18 against Ivan Redkach in the main event of a BLK Prime-promoted 10-round welterweight bout in Atlanta.
Spence: Crawford Went About Making Avanesyan Deal Wrong Way; Still Fight 'I Really Want'
LAS VEGAS – Errol Spence Jr. is still hopeful that he’ll finally fight Terence Crawford at some point in 2023. Spence’s return to the ring has been delayed by minor injuries sustained during another car accident December 10. The undefeated, unified welterweight champion plans to fight someone other than Crawford in “April, May or June,” which means his long-discussed showdown with Crawford couldn’t happen until sometime in the second half of next year.
Frank Martin: We're Ready For Any of The Top Fighters, We're Ready For Eat
Undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin dominated from start to finish in winning a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera in a star-making performance and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator that headlined action on Saturday night from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Michel Rivera: I Was Too Slow; Martin Was The Better Guy; I Don’t Want Losing To Feel Normal
LAS VEGAS – Michel Rivera has worked tirelessly since he moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami five years ago in pursuit of his dream to become a lightweight world champion. When the reality of what had happened to him Saturday night hit Rivera, the 24-year-old contender cried in...
Spence Not Interested in Fighting Pacquiao, Compares it To Holmes Beatdown of Ali
Errol Spence Jr. thinks it would severely hurt his credibility if he fought Manny Pacquiao at this point in his career, and he has a specific historical precedent in mind to back up his claim. Talk of Spence, of Desoto, Texas, fighting Filipino legend Pacquiao cropped up recently after Pacquiao,...
Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)
Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration. Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.
Mayer: When They Announced Second Score For Baumgardner, I Knew They Were Going To Rob Me
A few months have passed, but former world champion Mikaela Mayer is still very firm on her position that an unjust decision took place in the October grudge fight with Alycia Baumgardner. In a close boxing match, one judge scored it 97-93 for Mayer, while the other two tallied 96-95...
Vincent Astrolabio: I'm Going To Keep Pushing To Fight The Best
Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) scored an impressive and dominant sixth-round stoppage over Nikolai Potapov (23-3-1, 11 KOs) in their IBF Bantamweight Title Eliminator. "I’m very happy with the victory,” said Astrolabio. “This was my first time in the U.S. and I'm thankful to Manny Pacquiao...
Michael Conlan Hopes To Face Luis Alberto Lopez in March
Olympian Michael Conlan (18-1-1, 9 KOs) is hoping that a deal gets finalized for a showdown with newly crowned IBF featherweight world champion Alberto Luis Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs). Earlier this month in Leeds, Lopez picked up a twelve round decision win over Josh Warrington to capture the IBF crown.
Erickson Lubin Vows To KO Sebastian Fundora If Given A Rematch
Before Erickson Lubin would lay his head to rest at night, the newly turned 26-year-old envisioned a roaring crowd standing on its feet while he clutched a junior middleweight world title. With six consecutive victories under his belt since his jaw-dropping defeat at the hands of Jermell Charlo several years ago, Lubin remained confident that his championship aspirations were well on their way.
Frank Martin: I Was A Little Too Patient; Could’ve Got Rivera Out Of There If I Pressed Gas More
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin wasn’t disappointed that he didn’t knock out Michel Rivera on Saturday night. Martin was satisfied with his performance because the Detroit native dominated an undefeated lightweight contender in what was the most significant fight of the southpaw’s five-year pro career. That said, Martin felt afterward that he missed opportunities during their 12-round, 135-pound bout to punctuate his victory with a knockout.
Jean Pascal Vows To 'Destroy' Michael Eifert as 'Quickly as Possible'
DiBella Entertainment, Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, in association with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH, will present “NO LIMIT” at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, on February 9, 2023, headlined by Quebecer and two-time world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) against Germany’s Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs).
Video: Vladimir Shishkin Discusses Win Over Jose Uzcategui
Vladimir Shishkin Interview - Video By Ryan Burton - Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas - In an IBF super middleweight eliminator, Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) picked up the biggest win of his career with a twelve round unanimous decision over former world champion Jose Uzcategui (32-5, 27 KOs). The scores were...
Frank Martin Deepens The Lightweight Pool: Weekend Afterthoughts
It was the kind of fight fans say they want more of. It was the kind of performance boxing can never get enough of. Placed in a high pressure, high attention situation, lightweight Frank Martin kept cool and delivered a statement. Perceived by some as a 50-50 fight going in, Martin arguably pitched a shutout against Michel Rivera. A clash of young undefeated talents on the rise gave us a genuine contender in a loaded field.
Jermall Charlo: "Jaime Munguia Don’t Want No Smoke"
As of late, the career of Jermall Charlo has been incredibly frustrating. Since 2020, the argumentative WBC middleweight champion has fought just once annually. In 2022, due to a nagging back injury and personal issues, the 32-year-old was forced to withdraw from his optional title defense against fringe contender, Maciej Sulecki.
Katie Taylor Named 2022 RTE Sportsperson of the Year, First Boxer To Win Award Three Times
Katie Taylor has joined an exclusive list of stellar athletes in her native Ireland. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist and undisputed lightweight champion was named the 2022 RTE (Raidio Teilifís Eireann) Sportsperson of the Year during a live airing Saturday evening on RTE Sport in Dublin. Taylor beat out a competitive field to claim the coveted award for a third time.
Fury, Usyk Agree To Fight Next Without Interim-Bouts, Says Arum
Top Rank's CEO, Bob Arum, has indicated that heavyweight world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next - without any interim-fights. Arum, who co-promotes Fury with Queensberry Promotions, is still working out the details for a fight where the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBA world titles would be at stake.
