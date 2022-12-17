Former Georgia teacher banned from being Santa after allegedly inappropriately touching student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-Columbia County teacher will no longer be able to work as a teacher or Santa after he allegedly inappropriately touched a student.
School officials told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a student was inappropriately touched by a teacher at Evans High School, later identified as 65-year-old Gregory Brooks.
The incident report revealed that Brooks reportedly slapped a female student’s backside as she was attempting to get candy from his desk drawer. He allegedly has done this to other students in the past, according to WRDW-TV.
Deputies said that investigation led to the discovery of a second incident involving a student.
WRDW states that Brooks served as Santa during Christmas.
The Augusta Press states that a judge ruled on Monday that Brooks can no longer serve as Santa while the case is pending.
He has been charged with two counts of second-degree improper sexual contact by a person of trust.
According to WRDW, Brooks no longer works for the school district.
