Michael Hugic
2d ago
If you look at every game over Mike Tomlins Tenure. Every game Steelers were heavily favored like playing Jets. when we needed to beat them to get into the playoffs- we lost. when we needed to beat Cleveland- we lost, playing Raiders- everbody was beating Raiders badly, Steelers play Raiders & lose. Everyone talks about what a great coach he is? How does a great coach lose these types of important games- games that your favored to win! Tomlin loses all these games. Just like last wk against Baltimore. Steelers have not been favored to win many games this yr but they were to win last wk! Guess what they lost! Again i ask How does that make Tomlin a great coach ? IT DOESN'T !
