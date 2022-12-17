When Bret Bielema became the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini and returned to coaching college football for the first time since 2017 last year, there weren’t many people who expected him to immediately turn the program around the way he did. In just Bielema’s second year, the Illini won seven of their first eight games and were Big Ten West contenders late into November. As a result, it looks like Bielema will be sticking around.

