State College, PA

The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job

One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Notre Dame Quarterback Reportedly Makes Big Transfer Decision

Notre Dame's Drew Pyne is reportedly headed out west. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the ex-Irish QB, one of the top players available in the transfer portal, is transferring to Arizona State to play for Kenny Dillingham. Thamel says that the sophomore signal-caller appreciated how Dillingham helped develop Oregon's Bo Nix...
SOUTH BEND, IN
AllPennState

Will Penn State Pursue Another Quarterback?

After the Rose Bowl, Penn State will find itself in a unique position at quarterback. The Lions return two scholarship quarterbacks, and a third will enroll in January. But that raises a question: Do they need to find another quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Penn State coach James Franklin...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Legendary College Football Star Is Warning The NCAA

A legendary college football star continues to have some words for the NCAA. Reggie Bush, one of the best college football players of the 21st century who had his Heisman Trophy revoked, clearly hasn't gotten over that. This week, Bush took to social media. The legendary USC Trojans football star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Navy's Head Coaching Hire

After over 15 years with Ken Niumatalolo as their head coach, Navy football will begin a new era in 2023. And now they have their new coach. On Monday, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Navy is promoting defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to full head coach. Newberry is coming off his fourth year with the Midshipmen and oversaw the defense rise to top 25 in the nation in multiple categories.
The Spun

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released Tuesday

A college baseball preseason top 25 poll was released on Tuesday morning. To nobody's surprise, LSU was ranked at the top, followed by Florida, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. Louisville, Arkansas, Miami (Florida), Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest then round out the top 10. LSU comes into this season with its...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to major coaching news

When Bret Bielema became the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini and returned to coaching college football for the first time since 2017 last year, there weren’t many people who expected him to immediately turn the program around the way he did. In just Bielema’s second year, the Illini won seven of their first eight games and were Big Ten West contenders late into November. As a result, it looks like Bielema will be sticking around.

