stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died
The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Puts Blame On Raquel Rodriguez For Their Current Issues
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice. She became a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion and is currently engaged in a bitter feud with Shotzi Blackheart and Raquel Rodriguez. In fact, Rousey put the blame on Rodriguez for their current issues.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Goldberg’s Contract Status With WWE
Goldberg hasn’t wrestled a match since he faced off against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February and it’s been rumored that the former Universal Champion signed a new contract. According to the rumor Goldberg had signed a two year deal with five matches guaranteed, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
nodq.com
Former WWE referee addresses report that Vince McMahon wants to return
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. During his Refin’ It Up podcast, former WWE referee Brian Hebner commented on the situation…. “I think he needs to be gone. He’s gotten rid of so many people that are now...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
wrestletalk.com
Update On WWE Plans For Cody Rhodes Return
An update has emerged on potential plans for Cody Rhodes’ return feud after he makes a full recovery from his injury. Rhodes hasn’t wrestled since undergoing surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle in June. He last wrestled at the June 5 Hell in a Cell premium live event, battling Seth Rollins while injured.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show
ECW has long been defunct but it seems that the legacy of Extreme Championship Wrestling is still going strong as people all over the world continue to pay tribute to the promotion. PWInsider is reporting that WWE made the decision to pull Hall of Famer and NXT coach D-Von Dudley...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
ringsidenews.com
Andre The Giant Once No-Sold Jake Roberts’ Snake Breaking Off Two Fangs In His Shoulder
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has been part of the AEW since 2020. Prior to that, Roberts made a name for himself in WWE, where he had classic feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and more. He has interacted with many other legends during this time in WWE, including Andre The Giant. In fact, he recently shared a very outrageous story about Andre The Giant.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Gives Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed After Back Injections
Kurt Angle is one of the best in-ring performers to ever grace a WWE ring. His technical ability was so fluid that it was hard not to take notice. Despite being a proficient technical wrestler, Kurt Angle used to take several heavy bumps in his career. It now seems like these bumps have come back to haunt him after retirement.
