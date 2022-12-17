ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Skies Through Sunday

By T.J. Del Santo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmL8f_0jmJ1Ddu00

Hope you’re having a nice weekend!

Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to between 25 and 30 late in the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0jmJ1Ddu00

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a few extra clouds in the afternoon. It’ll be dry and seasonably cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvIr5_0jmJ1Ddu00

Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s — the average high for the date is 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSvnx_0jmJ1Ddu00

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: A Cold & Sunny End to the Weekend

Happy Sunday! We’re seeing a bright and beautiful, but cold start to the day, and that’s really going to be the trend for the rest of today. Today will feature plenty of sunshine with a few extra clouds right in the middle of the afternoon. It’ll be dry, and breezy with wind gusts upwards of […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
AccuWeather

Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.
WISCONSIN STATE
WPRI 12 News

Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter. Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in the car when his wife, 30-year-old Neilia, and their […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy