Weather Now: Dry Skies Through Sunday
Hope you’re having a nice weekend!
Expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to between 25 and 30 late in the night.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with a few extra clouds in the afternoon. It’ll be dry and seasonably cold.
Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s — the average high for the date is 43.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
