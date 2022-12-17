NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION Notice is given that a notice of intent to dissolve Conyers Animal Hospital P.C., a Georgia corporation with its registered office at 1425 Klondike Road, Conyers, Georgia 30094, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation code. The Corporation requests that persons with claims against the Corporation present them in accordance with subsection (b) of Code section 14-2-1407. Please include the nature and amount of the claim, and mail your request to William R. Asbell, Jr., Esq., Asbell Rhoads LLP, 2019 South Cove Trail, Marietta, Georgia 30066; and please be advised that except for claims that are contingent at the time of the filing of the notice of intent to dissolve or that arise after the filing of the notice of intent to dissolve, a claim against the Corporation not otherwise barred will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of the notice." 907-89981, 12/21,28,2022.

CONYERS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO