Warming shelter hits snag amid frigid temperatures
COVINGTON — As Georgia experiences some of the coldest weather in years, plans to operate a warming shelter in Covington have hit a snag. Newton County and the city of Covington earlier this month entered into an agreement to operate a warming shelter inside the city limits. The expectation at that time was that the shelter would be located at the Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter on Turner Lake Circle operated by Rainbow Covenant Ministries Pastor Clara Lett.
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, and...
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION
NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION Notice is given that a notice of intent to dissolve Conyers Animal Hospital P.C., a Georgia corporation with its registered office at 1425 Klondike Road, Conyers, Georgia 30094, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation code. The Corporation requests that persons with claims against the Corporation present them in accordance with subsection (b) of Code section 14-2-1407. Please include the nature and amount of the claim, and mail your request to William R. Asbell, Jr., Esq., Asbell Rhoads LLP, 2019 South Cove Trail, Marietta, Georgia 30066; and please be advised that except for claims that are contingent at the time of the filing of the notice of intent to dissolve or that arise after the filing of the notice of intent to dissolve, a claim against the Corporation not otherwise barred will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of the notice." 907-89981, 12/21,28,2022.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DOROTHY MAE DODSON deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 15th day of December , 2022 Dean William Hoffman Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Mae Dodson c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 GA Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 908-90064 12/21 28 1/4 11 2023.
Billy Joel Shares Health Update, Postpones December Residency in New York City
Billy Joel Shares Health Update, Postpones December Residency in New York City
Rockdale Board of Commissioners approves budget for 2023 fiscal year
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reached a consensus on the county’s 2023 budget proposal. The board held its second reading and adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget during its voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The relocation of the county’s E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — designed to keep Rockdale County clean — are highlights of the 2023 budget. The budget also includes additional funds for public safety personnel for 2023.
Conyers road rage suspect arrested
CONYERS — A Covington man wanted in connection with a road rage incident has been arrested by the Conyers Police Department. Kelley Wessoloski, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 1 incident.
Rockdale Sheriff's Office launches DUI campaign
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Georgia State Patrol to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign now through Jan. 2, 2023. As part of the campaign,...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 13 - Dec. 19, 2022:. • Michael Ren Wysolovski, 36, Old Mill Way, Conyers; probation violation.
Dad Goes Above and Beyond So His Daughter's Elf on the Shelf Can Watch Her Recital in Sweet TikTok
One father on TikTok is taking his daughter's Elf on the Shelf experience to a wholesome new level.
