Buffalo, NY

New York Post

Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win

Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills QB Josh Allen to Dolphins fans: 'Go home!'

It was a hard-fought comeback battle for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen against the Dolphins on Saturday. The Bills (11-3) defeated the Dolphins (8-6) by a score of 32-29. Trailing late, Allen helped his team rip off 11-straight points for the victory. After, as he usually does, Allen had...
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo

"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."
MORGANTOWN, WV
NESN

Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
The Spun

Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision

Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder. Before the game...
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' playoff odds drop again following loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins were unable to put an end to their two-game losing streak on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time matchup. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, fans of teams that are in contention are constantly looking at postseason odds and scenarios as the final games play out.
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?

Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
BUFFALO, NY
The Ringer

Trevor Lawrence Has Arrived and More NFL Week 15 Takeaways. Plus, Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins on the Bills Loss and Outlook on the Rest of the Season.

Kevin and Lindsay share their thoughts and reactions from a weekend of games that has a case to be considered the best in NFL history, including all the comebacks and close games, why teams won’t want to see the Jaguars and Lions in the playoffs, who will earn the no. 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals, and much more (0:52). Then, they are joined by Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to recap the loss in the snow against the Bills, explain what makes Mike McDaniel special, and share his thoughts on the rest of the season (44:25).

