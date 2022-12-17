Read full article on original website
Why the Bills were against fans throwing snowballs vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills faithful pulled some headlines in Week 15. The Bills (11-3) took a dramatic 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins (8-6) on Saturday. Due to heavy snowfall prior to kickoff, seats in Highmark Stadium were filled up with the fluffy stuff–And it was put to use. During...
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Colin Cowherd calls Dolphins loss to Bills 'one of the most impressive losses of the year'
The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium, 32-29, in a game where Mike McDaniel’s team felt like they were always just a play away from winning. Despite going from South Florida to blistering Orchard Park, Miami was prepared for a fight,...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears odds and lines
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) and Chicago Bears (3-11) meet Saturday for a Week 16 clash at Soldier Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bears odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Buffalo played Saturday, failing...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thanks Bills Mafia for past support (video)
Buffalo Bills fans have given the business to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in more way than one. Most recently, Tagovailoa got some flak from Bills Mafia for his snow-related comments prior to Week 15’s matchup between the AFC East rivals in Orchard Park. Taogvailoa downplayed the weather for...
Bills QB Josh Allen to Dolphins fans: 'Go home!'
It was a hard-fought comeback battle for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen against the Dolphins on Saturday. The Bills (11-3) defeated the Dolphins (8-6) by a score of 32-29. Trailing late, Allen helped his team rip off 11-straight points for the victory. After, as he usually does, Allen had...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
National reactions: Josh Allen, snow steal the show during Bills-Dolphins
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo
"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."
Miami’s soon-to-be QB grew up one of seven boisterous brothers. He’ll fit in fine at UM
Melissa Williams was driving home after picking up two of her seven sons from school last week and chatting via Bluetooth with a reporter.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Allen does not want a Dome in Buffalo, and thinks the people that want one are soft
Josh Allen is a funny guy and he loves the City of Buffalo. He told Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network that he loves the snow and does not want to play in a Dome. A matter of fact, Josh Allen thinks playing is a Dome is a soft take.
How Josh Allen's latest sideline TD pass for the Bills looked up close
A box score reads: The Bills (11-3) went up 21-13 on the Dolphins (8-6) in Week 15 thanks to a touchdown pass from Josh Allen. That doesn’t even begin to explain the story. The Bills eventually took the win 32-29, so every point really mattered. Thank goodness Allen made it work.
Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision
Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder. Before the game...
Dolphins' playoff odds drop again following loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins were unable to put an end to their two-game losing streak on Saturday, as they were defeated by the Buffalo Bills in a prime-time matchup. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, fans of teams that are in contention are constantly looking at postseason odds and scenarios as the final games play out.
Nation’s Best Pass rusher: Miami Commitment Rueben Bain?
Analyzing the talents of Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
FOX Sports
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
OBJ ‘Timetable’ for Bills Vs. Cowboys Signing Revealed by Von Miller
Buffalo Bills edge rusher and former teammate of Odell Beckham has given his thoughts on where things stand with the free agent wide receiver.
The Ringer
Trevor Lawrence Has Arrived and More NFL Week 15 Takeaways. Plus, Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins on the Bills Loss and Outlook on the Rest of the Season.
Kevin and Lindsay share their thoughts and reactions from a weekend of games that has a case to be considered the best in NFL history, including all the comebacks and close games, why teams won’t want to see the Jaguars and Lions in the playoffs, who will earn the no. 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals, and much more (0:52). Then, they are joined by Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to recap the loss in the snow against the Bills, explain what makes Mike McDaniel special, and share his thoughts on the rest of the season (44:25).
