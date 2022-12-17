Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Some healthy practices still in place nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project comes to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
Sioux City Journal
Blowing snow expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. Snow is forecast to roll into Sioux City during the morning hours Wednesday, lasting through much of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Total accumulation of around 2 to 3 inches is expected.
Sioux City Journal
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
Swing and a miss! Future of Riverside complex still unclear
An item concerning a management agreement for the complex was deleted from Monday's Sioux City City Council agenda.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sioux City North dancers compete in Class XI Dance Solos
Five Sioux City North dancers competed in Class XI Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Elizabeth DePriest, Micsha Gleiser, Anahi Sanchez, Joslyn Lilly and Mackenzie Larson were the entrants for North.
Siouxlanders should expect longer wait times for plumbers
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the temperatures continue to drop and pipes begin to freeze, Siouxland residents may find it hard to get a plumber to their house in an emergency, due to an ongoing shortage in that field. Many trade professions are seeing a shortage of applicants, but a Siouxland college is hoping […]
Sioux City Journal
Marasco Ayau Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Brooklyn Marasco Ayau’s second-grade class at Elk Point-Jefferson Elementary. May name is Brynlee. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been nice. For Christmas I’d like a Huferbord, fack nals, and figits. Love, Brynlee. Dear Santa,. My name is...
Promenade theater enters Phase 2 of expansions, upgrades
Sioux City’s Promenade Cinema 14 has already moved onto phase 2 of a large renovation project that began in October. The renovations will focus on expansions and upgrades.
Sioux City Journal
Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night
SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph.
Santa helps raise money for Sioux City projects
Kris Kringle Ho Ho Ho'd into Sioux City on Saturday. The holly holiday icon hung out at the Junior League Discovery shop, giving kids a chance to pose with him for photos.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers
THE MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers for the work they've done for many years to help women in our community!! - Rolene Beauvais, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal
Make sure your pets are protected from frigid weather
SIOUX CITY -- With winter weather approaching, extra steps must be made to protect pets from the frigid cold. When the thermometer dips below freezing, the Siouxland Humane Society's Kelly Erie advises keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If pets must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raise it as few inches above ground, use a later of straw and bedding to help insulate it from the elements.
Ho-Chunk aiming to improve Siouxland housing market
Ho-Chunk, Inc. is making moves to improve the housing market in the near future.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women, to close permanently Dec. 30
SIOUX CITY — Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women with chronic mental health conditions that has operated for decades, is closing its doors permanently Dec. 30. Kris Dam, director of Shesler Hall since 2015, told The Journal that the closure was brought on by a convergence...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council grants Lamb Arts extension for $350,000 loan repayment
SIOUX CITY — Lamb Arts will get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution that extends the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
nwestiowa.com
Van's Powersports comes to Hull
HULL—Hull is the new home to a large powersports dealership, Van’s Power Center, and it is drawing customers from across the region. “It definitely isn’t the biggest town, but it’s kind of right in the middle of a good market, and I think that’s really helped us,” said part-owner Justin Van Schepen.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and Methodist Church
THE MINI: As a confirmed acrophobic, it gave me pause to see that firefighter on that 100-foot boom putting out that fire at the Ida Apartments. Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and especially the Methodist Church. Bless them one and all. - William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 19
A long-time Le Mars business is purchasing another long-time Le Mars business. Tom Mullally, owner of Lally’s restaurant in Le Mars, is purchasing Vander Meer Bakery. The sale will take effect before the end of the year. Mullally intends to move the bakery equipment over to his restaurant, and operate both businesses out of the same building.
nwestiowa.com
City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property
SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
