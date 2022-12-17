ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

'Somebody else has got to step up': Kansas slows Trayce Jackson-Davis, dominates IU in rout

By Wilson Moore, Indianapolis Star
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nirH_0jmJ0v0J00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Trayce Jackson-Davis caught the ball on the low block and posted up, looking to score on Indiana’s first possession of the second half. A Kansas defender dropped from the wing to double-team, as opponents frequently do. Then another came from the corner. In the blink of an eye, Jackson-Davis was swarmed by four Jayhawks, cutting off any room to operate and getting in his face. KU guard Gradey Dick eventually came away with the basketball, one of IU’s 23 turnovers.

Teams bringing multiple defenders to Jackson-Davis and forcing the Hoosiers to find offense elsewhere isn’t new, but Kansas is a team that appeared ill-equipped on paper to do it. The Jayhawks are thin in the frontcourt. Their tallest players that saw the floor for more than seven minutes are Dick and Jalen Wilson, both 6-8 guards.

But Kansas, in that moment and throughout the game, had the length to make Jackson-Davis uncomfortable and life miserable for the rest of Hoosiers. The Jayhawks got their hands in passing lanes, swallowed up guards on the perimeter and dominated IU on defense. The Hoosiers shot 37.7% while struggling to penetrate, seeing ever-present hands in their faces from the outside.

Doyel:IU basketball is back... to being exasperating. Hey, pass to your best player!

Insider:Mike Woodson said he'd schedule these games when he thought IU was ready. It's not ready.

An advantage of having a taller backcourt meant the doubling defenders were closer in height to the 6-9 Jackson-Davis than most guards. At least one defender slid down to help whenever he posted up. Even when Jackson-Davis didn’t have the ball, the defender in the corner would stunt down to prevent the entry pass when IU had the ball on the wing.

For much of the second half, Jackson-Davis tried to create offense away from the block, getting the ball in the high post and attacking off the dribble to varying degrees of success. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

“I just gotta continue to be a basketball player,” he said. “I’m (not just) a scorer. I can pass the ball really well. I can block shots, do other things defensively to help my team. Obviously I’m still a big focal point on offense, but if they want sag off and have attention on me, we just gotta knock down shots.”

Jackson-Davis has shown an ability to whip passes back out to the perimeter when he sees multiple defenders; he recorded a triple-double earlier this month against Nebraska. KU’s length made it more difficult, but Indiana didn’t capitalize on its opportunities anyway.

On one of the Hoosiers’ few moments of cohesion and rhythm on offense through the post, Jackson-Davis identified the double team and flicked the ball out to the perimeter. It traveled around the horn and ended with a missed Tamar Bates jumper.

“He’s not gonna get a lot of touches when they’re taking the ball out of his hand,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “Guys around him have just gotta step up and make shots and make plays around him. There’s nothing scientific about it. If you double-team your best player, somebody else has got to step up and make plays.”

3 reasons IU lost to Kansas:Xavier Johnson injury underscores ugly day on both ends

Bates was 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. Miller Kopp entered the game shooting 49% from deep and missed four of his six attempts. Jalen Hood-Schifino was 2-for-11 in his return from a back injury. Trey Galloway, an occasional spark off the bench, only attempted two shots.

There’s plenty to say about the Hoosiers’ lack of urgency; they started slowly and never regained their footing and KU rode the early momentum and a raucous crowd to an easy win. But just as big of a reason for Indiana’s second straight flat performance against an elite team was its inability to handle length and physicality.

Jackson-Davis wasn’t at his best while getting the attention he deserved from Kansas, and the rest of the team couldn’t make KU pay. Guards couldn’t beat defenders off the dribble or find open looks. The second unit never made a dent in the Jayhawk’s cement wall of a defense.

“If I’m coaching against this team, I’m gonna double him, too," Woodson said of Jackson-Davis. "He’s not gonna get a lot of touches when they’re taking the ball out of his hand. Guys around him have just gotta step up and make shots and make plays around him. There’s nothing scientific about it. If you double team your best player, somebody else has got to step up and make plays.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Long-time “Wow!” KU basketball announcer retires

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) — Quite a few legends have walked through the doors of Allen Fieldhouse, but not all of them have actually stepped foot on the court. Some of the most influential people in sports can be found on the sidelines. Long-time KU basketball announcer Dave Armstrong called the last game of his career […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
FOX59

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. Biggest weather impact days Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as […]
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

EXCLUSIVE: Kansas Gov. talks GOP supermajority, responds to KHP plan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is back for another four years and ready to tackle a long list of issues, including marijuana reform and Medicaid expansion. But, there could be roadblocks ahead, as Kelly faces a Republican supermajority in both the House and Senate. However, the governor said she’s not slowing down […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP leadership could change under new plan

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Republican Senator J. R. Claeys who wants to see changes in the Kansas Highway Patrol. Claeys plan is set to place authority of the Kansas Highway Patrol under Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach instead of Gov. Laura Kelly. The state lawmaker says […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
TOPEKA, KS
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KCTV 5

Overland Park snow crews to arrive early Monday morning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- In preparation for accumulating snow, the City of Overland Park will be treating roads early on Monday. Overnight crews will start treating the streets at midnight on Monday morning. Some areas of the Kansas City metro could see an inch or two of snow.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

It’s going to get ‘dangerously cold’ in JoCo this week 🥶

A blast of winter weather this week is expected to bring with it snow and sub-zero wind chills to Johnson County and the Kansas City area. First round of snow: The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office is predicting two rounds of snow this week, with the first coming Monday morning around the time of many people’s daily commutes.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy