Spokane, WA

Missionaries helping build more beds for Trent shelter

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 100 missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help build more beds for the Trent Resource and Assistance Center.

The shelter has been in need of more beds for quite some time due to an influx of people coming in due to the cold weather.

A total of 116 missionaries will join volunteers at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds on Monday to begin construction of beds and privacy panels.

The missionaries hail from all parts of the country and are currently serving in the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas.

The TRAC originally started with 75 makeshift beds, and the Salvation Army is also working to add new shower units.

Comments / 10

Tracy
2d ago

here's an idea, can the homeless help build some beds for the privilege of staying there? I mean, everyone does everything for them, it's about t hours they chip in and help, don't you think???

Reply
3
 

Spokane, WA
