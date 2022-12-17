Read full article on original website
Tim Carroll
3d ago
he was a good man and my friend we will find out who is responsible for this and pay a bad price 💯
wgxa.tv
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting outside Macon's Full House Tavern
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside a Macon business. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis was arrested for the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls. Investigators say Bulls was shot to death outside Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12, 2022.
Pedestrian dies after December 18 hit-and-run on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say the pedestrian who was hospitalized in a December 18 hit-and-run accident on Pio Nono Avenue has died. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Emanuel Jones was walking in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was hit by a car Sunday night.
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Man leads troopers on chase after carjacking, firing shots at troopers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an intense, high-speed chase from Warner Robins to Macon, that involved the suspect carjacking someone, and shots fired between him and troopers. The chase ended in Macon near the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. We've learned the...
41nbc.com
Dodge County 19-year-old charged with Arson
EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 19-year-old from Eastman is being charged with arson. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, Investigators were called out from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to respond to a residential structure fire on Ninth Avenue in Eastman, this fire caused moderate to severe damage to the 41-year-old house that was uninhabited at the time.
GBI, Wilkinson County looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 9:10 p.m.:. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help after a man escaped following an officer-involved shooting. The GBI says at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilkinson County deputies went...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian involved traffic collision that occurred in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 11:19 p.m. Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man was...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Search underway for driver who hit pedestrian in Macon and drove away
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A hit-and-run involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian drove away after it happened.
41nbc.com
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in custody after firing at a state trooper during a multi-county car chase. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Watson Boulevard in Houston County, but the driver sped off. After turning into a business and leaving that vehicle, the driver carjacked another car and drove off in that vehicle.
41nbc.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Eisenhower Pkwy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being hit by a truck Monday night. According to a release from The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 5000 block of Eisenhower Parkway around 11:19 Monday night. It was reported that a male pedestrian was in...
wgxa.tv
Fake doctor in Houston County sentenced to 202 years after guilty verdict
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man investigators say falsely represented himself as a doctor in Houston County has been sentenced to over two centuries in jail. A jury in the Superior Court of Houston County convicted Jimmy Lee Taylor on December 15th, 2022. Taylor was convicted of 44 counts of Elder Abuse and 23 counts of Practicing Medicine without a License. His conviction stems from an investigation that began in April of 2018 by the Houston County sheriff's office and the criminal investigation division.
Fentanyl killing more people in Houston County this year than last
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County's coroner's office is seeing a lot of autopsy reports coming back with the same word --- Fentanyl. In Houston County, fentanyl is killing more people this year than last year. Houston County Coroner James Williams says just a few weeks ago, they had...
41nbc.com
Man in critical condition after hit and run
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian involved hit and run, with serious injury. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:18 p.m., Sunday. It was reported that a male was struck, while walking in the 300 block...
Security guard shot outside Macon restaurant earlier this week dies from injuries
MACON, Ga. — A security guard who was shot outside a Macon restaurant on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Coroner Leon Jones. 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls died just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, just days after being shot outside the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/20/22
A man is dead after a hit and run on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday in the 5000 block around 11:19 p.m.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway Monday night. A man hit by a Ford truck that was traveling west on Eisenhower. They say it happened in the 5000 block just after 11:19 p.m., according to a press release.
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
