Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The Mets added a depth piece from the Red Sox
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Snag In Carlos Correa's Physical Could Put Him Back On Free-Agent Market
Could the Boston Red Sox swoop in for Carlos Correa after the San Francisco Giants hesitancy to sign him?
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
Boston Red Sox sign World Series champion Justin Turner
The Boston Red Sox lost two important figures in their lineup during MLB free agency. Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts landed
Dodgers Offseason: Padres Sign Rumored LA Pitching Target
He was linked to both teams for the last few weeks.
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Lists 4 Outfielders LA May Trade For
With the recent departure of Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers are still in pursuit of another outfielder.
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Long-time Dodger Justin Turner could remain in the NL West if it’s not with L.A.
Are The Astros Even Better Than They Were This Past Season?
Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents
Options are limited, but here are six different free agent outfielders that the Yankees could still target after missing out on top assets like Andrew Benintendi
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA
Dodger fans are going to be very excited about his answer.
Dodgers News: Long-Time Ace Says LA Will Miss Justin Turner in the Clubhouse
Dodgers veteran says the redhead will be sorely missed in the Dodgers organization
