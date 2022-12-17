Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials
Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football picks up commitment from 2023 wide receiver Derrick Bohler
Indiana added class of 2023 wide receiver Derrick Bohler on Tuesday evening. The 6-foot-2 and 196-pound Bohler announced the news on his Twitter page. According to the On3 Consensus, Bohler is a 3-star, the No. 1,068 overall player in the class, and the No. 162 wide receiver. Bohler attends Palmetto...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana without Trayce Jackson-Davis against Elon
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is not in uniform for pre-game warmups on Tuesday evening as the Hoosiers get set to face Elon. Jackson-Davis missed a game earlier in the season against Little Rock due to a back injury. He has also dealt with a right thumb injury during the first month of the season.
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s basketball drops in new AP-top 25 after blowout loss, women stay put after blowout win
Indiana is down but not out. While the Hoosiers hope that is the story of their season after dropping three of four in December, it is the current lay of the land in the updated AP top-25 released on Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers (8-3) dropped four spots to No. 18...
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Meets Butler in BIG EAST Home Opener
Game #13: Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-1 BIG EAST) at Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 0-1 BIG EAST) Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) | BU NOTES (PDF) |
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball still not sure on recovery timeline for Xavier Johnson
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson gave a brief update on starting point guard Xavier Johnson Monday evening. Johnson suffered a foot injury against Kansas on Saturday and was later seen in a walking boot on his right foot with crutches on the IU bench. “Right now we’re still evaluating him,...
Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota
"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
thedailyhoosier.com
Report indicates transfer quarterback Emory Jones visited IU football
Another quarterback has emerged as a potential candidate to step into IU’s wide-open 2023 starting job. According to a report by 247Sports national reporter Chris Hummer, former Arizona State and Florida quarterback Emory Jones took a visit to Bloomington last week. Jones also took a visit to Cincinnati over the weekend based on one his social media posts.
thedailyhoosier.com
Radio show: Mike Woodson talks Kansas loss, Xavier Johnson, the week ahead
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson joined legendary voice of the Hoosiers Don Fischer on Monday evening for their radio show. The pair took a look back at Indiana’s loss to Kansas and previewed the final non-conference games this week. Indiana (8-3) and Elon tip at 7:00 p.m....
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball records third largest margin of victory in program history
A long layoff appeared to serve Indiana well. Playing for the first time since a Dec. 8 road win over Penn State, the No. 3/4 IU women made life miserable for Morehead State on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (11-0) took the first quarter 28-4 including a 22-1 run...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Indiana Business Wins $3.3 Million Jury Verdict
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—An Indianapolis jury has returned a verdict in favor of Lafayette, Indiana based Illumination International LLC against Vannin Healthcare Global Ltd. in the amount of $3.3 million. The jury found that Vannin breached a contract to deliver 705,000 boxes of nitrile medical gloves to Illumination during the height of the pandemic. The trial was held in the courtroom of Judge Heather Welch of the Indiana Commercial Court. The jury returned its verdict on December 14, 2022.
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
i69finishline.com
On Track Project Update: December 19, 2022
The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State Road 144 interchange, making it the longest section of new interstate to open for the I-69 Finish Line project. This marks nearly 150 miles of I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis now open to free flow traffic.
moversmakers.org
Former Lilly CEO, wife donate $20 million to Xavier for science center
Xavier University announced a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter to help establish a state-of-the-art science facility on its campus. Having earned a chemistry degree from Xavier in 1975, John Lechleiter credits his Xavier education for propelling him in a 37-year career at Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. After earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Harvard, he joined the Eli Lilly in 1979 as a chemist, ultimately serving as its chairman, president and CEO until his retirement in December 2016. Sarah Lechleiter graduated in 1976 from Edgecliff College, a Catholic women’s college that merged with Xavier in 1980, with a degree in sociology and social welfare. She has served on multiple nonprofit boards in Indianapolis, including the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Indiana Repertory Theatre and Newfields.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
Indiana Daily Student
Recount confirms Republican Dave Hall’s win in District 62 election
A recount conducted by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall’s victory Dec. 20 in the Indiana House District 62 race, where he ran against Democrat Penny Githens, according to the B Square Bulletin. The commission met Tuesday morning to announce the final tally: 13,037 votes for Hall...
Man dies in tree stand accident in Monroe County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Hiltonville man died in a tree stand fall incident in Monroe County Saturday.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
