Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to beat Colts 39-36

INDIANAPOLIS – The last time out, the Colts gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter in a loss in Dallas. This time, it was the Colts hanging a 33 spot.

And it still was not enough to win.

The Vikings rallied from a 33-point halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime to complete the largest comeback win in NFL history on Saturday afternoon in Minnesota.

The Vikings scored five second half touchdowns to knot the game at 36 with just over two minutes to play in the game. Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal in OT for the win.

As bad as the second half was, the Colts played their best half of the season in the first. They got off to a fast start, scoring on their first possession on a Chase McLaughlin 23-yard field goal.

Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked a Ryan Wright punt after the Colts stopped the Vikings on their first possession. JoJo Domann returned the block 24-yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Minnesota looked for a quick response. Dalvin Cook broke a 40-yard run down to the Indianapolis 35-yard line, but he fumbled on the next play and Isaiah Rodgers recovered. The Colts turned the takeaway into a Matt Ryan to Deon Jackson one-yard touchdown.

The Vikings were then stopped on two straight fourth-and-ones. The Colts converted the short fields into two McLaughlin field goals for a 23-0 lead early in the second quarter.

And the Colts weren’t done. Julian Blackmon intercepted Kirk Cousins, returning the errant throw 17-yards for a touchdown. McLaughlin tacked on a 27-yard field goal to make it 33-0.

Jonathan Taylor left the game with a right ankle injury after catching a 13-yard pass. The reigning NFL rushing champion missed three games earlier in the year with an ankle issue.

The Colts now sit at 4-9-1 and have a couple extra days of rest before hosting the Chargers the day after Christmas on Monday Night Football.

