Black fraternity hands out toys, treats, flu shots at holiday event featuring Santa on the North Side

Holiday help wanted as Unity restaurant preps free meals for charity drive
When the pandemic first forced the shutdown of restaurants and bars across the state, the community reached out to support Sharky’s Café in Unity. Months later, the restaurant’s management wanted to repay the favor. Owners Jamie and Johnathan Huemme started the first Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive meal...
Zombek family raises over $90,000 for Make-A-Wish through holiday light display
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some good old-fashioned giving back.The Zombek holiday light display in Elizabeth is still wowing spectators. It's the ninth year the family has done this at their house on Williamsburg Drive.The family raises money for Make-A-Wish, asking for donations online and on location. Thursday night, they surpassed the $90,000 mark for Make-A-Wish since they started the holiday tradition.This started with Don and Amy's son, Mitchell, asking to do something charitable almost a decade ago. He's now 21.The shows are 15 minutes long. More information can be found by clicking here.
Residents forced out of homes by Downtown fire now say they have to leave hotel
PITTSBURGH — Quincetta and Barbara Johnson are among the tenants looking for answers from the Roosevelt Apartments’ leasing company, after they say they’ve been told they cannot move back into their units. They both live in the downtown apartment building, as did their mom, who died in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nature calendar honors Delmont man's memory, will benefit borough library
Tom Washburn of Delmont loved the beauty of the outdoors. He traveled to Wyoming, Alaska and other points west, not just to indulge in his passion for fly fishing but also to take in the sights and sounds of the natural world. He captured much of that on his camera...
Primanti Bros. celebrating new location by giving away free sandwiches for a year
Another Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is opening, this time in South Fayette. The location opens on Tuesday on 195 Millers Run Road in Bridgeville.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 18, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Blue Christmas service offered for those experiencing loneliness. Union Presbyterian...
'Destructive, disgusting' acts force Pittsburgh Regional Transit to alter fare vending machine hours
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Tuesday announced that the fare vending machines at its Downtown Service Center will be closed outside of regular weekday business hours because of problematic behavior at the site. Starting Wednesday, the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center at 623 Smithfield St. will be open...
Police investigating accusations of money missing from Cupcakes for Cohen
PITTSBURGH — For the last five years in the North Hills, you’ve likely heard of Cohen. “Cohen was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma, which is a brain tumor that grows off the pituitary gland,” Cohen’s grandmother told Channel 11. At just 4 years old, he spent a...
Arrest made in 2013 shooting death of man trying to stop bank robber at local Giant Eagle
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest has been made in the 2013 shooting death of Vincent Kelley, the man who was killed while trying to stop a bank robber at the Giant Eagle in South Strabane Township. According to Washington County officials, DNA linked the suspect, identified as...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Allegheny Township police sign fundraiser benefits Kiski Area School Resource Officer Program
Kiski Area’s school resource officer, Cpl. Charity Hollis, received a $1,500 donation Monday from Allegheny Township supervisors. The donation was presented to Hollis by Supervisor Chairman Michael Korns alongside Allegheny Township police Chief Duane Fisher during the monthly supervisors meeting. Hollis said the donation would be used for the...
Beaver County school goes virtual as at least 50 students ill with similar symptoms
Some Beaver County school students will work remotely this week after at least 50 students fell ill last week. Hopewell Elementary School students will receive virtual instruction Monday through Thursday ahead of the holiday break. Dr. Jeff Beltz, Hopewell Area School District superintendent, said the incident started Thursday when about...
Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating
A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
Crews respond to 2 car fires overnight in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two car fires were reported overnight in Pittsburgh. The first was reported before 1 a.m. in the area of Reed and Elmore streets in the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported. The second was reported just before 2 a.m. a...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
Lawrence County business heavily damaged in fire
A Lawrence County business was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Monday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed a fire in the 200 block of First St., Ellwood City, was called in just before 12:30 a.m. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the business, which appears to be a...
Police: Teen in stable condition following Mt. Oliver shooting
A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after police said she was shot in the stomach late Saturday night in Mt. Oliver. Emergency responders were called to the 100 block of Penn Avenue in Mt. Oliver just after 11:15 p.m., where they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.
Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
Another Cash 5 jackpot winner in Allegheny County
Another Cash 5 winning ticket has been sold locally in Allegheny County. A ticket sold for Monday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-7-17-18-39 to win the $250,000 jackpot.
