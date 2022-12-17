ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Black fraternity hands out toys, treats, flu shots at holiday event featuring Santa on the North Side

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Zombek family raises over $90,000 for Make-A-Wish through holiday light display

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is a double dose of goodness. You get the lights and some good old-fashioned giving back.The Zombek holiday light display in Elizabeth is still wowing spectators. It's the ninth year the family has done this at their house on Williamsburg Drive.The family raises money for Make-A-Wish, asking for donations online and on location. Thursday night, they surpassed the $90,000 mark for Make-A-Wish since they started the holiday tradition.This started with Don and Amy's son, Mitchell, asking to do something charitable almost a decade ago. He's now 21.The shows are 15 minutes long. More information can be found by clicking here.
ELIZABETH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Dec. 18, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Blue Christmas service offered for those experiencing loneliness. Union Presbyterian...
TARENTUM, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township police sign fundraiser benefits Kiski Area School Resource Officer Program

Kiski Area’s school resource officer, Cpl. Charity Hollis, received a $1,500 donation Monday from Allegheny Township supervisors. The donation was presented to Hollis by Supervisor Chairman Michael Korns alongside Allegheny Township police Chief Duane Fisher during the monthly supervisors meeting. Hollis said the donation would be used for the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Cupcakes for Cohen closes abruptly; police investigating

A West View cupcake business launched in 2017 by a family trying to raise money to cover the medical expenses for their gravely ill son has abruptly closed. A message posted on the Facebook page for Cupcakes for Cohen on Sunday outlined the problems they are experiencing and asked customers who have already placed orders to call to arrange for a refund.
WEST VIEW, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Company raising money for little boy accused of misusing funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The positive mission behind a local cupcake company has allegedly turned sour.Several years ago, KDKA-TV first introduced you to Cupcakes for Cohen, a company that sells sweets and raises money for a local little boy as he battles a brain tumor.Recently, the company posted a statement on its Facebook page that read, in part:"At this time I ask that everyone stop placing orders and anyone that has an order that was paid for please contact us for a refund."It goes on to accuse Jason Muhl, the boy's stepfather, of taking orders under the guise of needing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

