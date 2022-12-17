Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
4d ago
Of course, even though Biden says there is no inflation there obviously is a 40 year high there obviously is, you can't lie it away but that's who they are. The country and Colorado has been setting tons of records recently, nine of them good. Have a Merry Christmas everyone!
State regulators get 'unprecedented' complaints about Xcel's proposed rate hike
On Wednesday, state regulators with the Public Utilities Commission questioned Xcel's proposal for an electric rate hike, following "unprecedented" comments objecting to the proposed increase.
Premiums for state’s first paid family leave program begin in the new year
Colorado’s first paid family and medical leave insurance program, known as FAMLI, will begin collecting premiums from employers and employees in January 2023. The state-run program will build up its fund balance over the course of the year and begin providing benefits in January 2024, covering between 12 to 16 weeks of paid leave per year for participating employees.
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
kiowacountypress.net
Forecasts predict Colorado's economy will continue to slowly grow
(The Center Square) - Low unemployment, rising wages and consistent job openings will help Colorado's economy continue to slowly grow, according to two state economic forecasts. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis' Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff both distributed quarterly economic projections Tuesday. The OSPB...
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
coloradosun.com
Two ballot measures Colorado voters just passed slashed state tax revenue. They won’t slash the state budget — yet.
Two ballot measures approved by voters in November will reduce the amount of money the legislature has to spend by about $750 million in each of the next three years, but two economic and tax revenue forecasts presented to state lawmakers Tuesday predicted the reduction won’t cut into Colorado’s budget.
kiowacountypress.net
Atmos Energy encourages conservation during coming cold temperatures
Atmos Energy, which supplies natural gas in Kiowa County and other parts of southeast Colorado, is encouraging conservation of energy supplies over the coming days as bitterly cold temperatures make their way into the area beginning Wednesday night. While Wednesday is expected to be relatively warm, with temperatures in the...
kiowacountypress.net
Xcel Energy gains key approvals for Colorado’s Power Pathway
Xcel Energy has received land use permit approvals for the proposed route for approximately 300 miles of Colorado's Power Pathway, Xcel Energy's 345-kV transmission project in Eastern Colorado. Construction work on segments 2 and 3 is planned to begin in 2023. The transformative project will upgrade the state's high-voltage transmission system, unlock renewable energy development opportunities and deliver more economical, lower-cost renewable generation to our customers and for the benefit of all Coloradoans.
Many Colorado residents getting up to $1,500 from the state by Christmas
money in handPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Colorado, here's some great news: you're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
Summit Daily News
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
kiowacountypress.net
North Dakota settles mineral, oil rights boundary dispute
(The Center Square) - About $130 million will be returned to some North Dakota private mineral owners and gas operators as part of a settlement over the boundary of the Missouri River's ordinary high-water mark. The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands announced Monday that the second part...
$29 fee to be added to Colorado vehicle registrations – here's why
At the start of 2023, Coloradans will notice an extra fee tacked on when registering their vehicle – it's $29 and it will cover access to Colorado's 42 state park destinations. The 'Keep Colorado Wild Pass' is designed to make accessing Colorado's state parks as easy and efficient as...
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's homeless woes worsened in 2022, federal report shows
While it's a far cry from California's crisis, Colorado's homeless situation worsened since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. An annual federal report counted 10,397 homeless in Colorado in early 2022, an increase of 551 individuals compared to two years ago. When compared to last year, the picture is much worse. The state added nearly 2,000 homeless people since 2021.
9News
Next Question: Do electric vehicles pay any road tax?
Colorado's electric vehicle drivers currently pay fee, about $50, when they register their vehicle. That's to offset the taxes they save by not buying gas.
EDITORIAL: Polis, legislature shut off the gas
It’s not just the fog that comes in on little cat feet. It’s also something far more ominous — the extreme-green agenda — and it’ll wreak a lot more havoc. As reported last week in The Gazette, obscure new state rules complicate and potentially confound the installation of new natural gas supply lines and the extension of existing ones. The rules likely will limit expanded use of gas by raising the cost of installing gas lines in new construction, as state officials more or less admit. The idea is to price natural gas out of use.
coloradosun.com
What’s in a domain name? Colorado may spend $2 million to switch to .gov.
Gov. Jared Polis’ administration wants to spend $2 million to change Colorado’s state government website and email domain extensions to .gov from state.co.us in a proposal billed as a way to mitigate cybersecurity risks and make it easier for state officials to participate in federal briefings. Until recently,...
cobizmag.com
Three Towns in Four Corners — A Cultural Insight into Colorado’s Borderline Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
Winter weather advisory: What areas of Colorado are impacted?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an arctic front pushes into Colorado brining dangerously cold temperatures and snow.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
